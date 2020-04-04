Northstar drills 18 g/t gold over 3.89 metres at Miller Project; finds new zones

Share this article















Northstar Gold Corp. [NSG-CSE] reports assay results from a partially complete Phase I diamond drill program on the 100%-owned Miller gold property 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Gold’s Macassa gold mine.

A total of 2,211 metres of the planned 3,000-metre drill program were completed in 13 holes between February 22 and April 4, 2020, when operations were suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic complications and concerns.

The primary objective of the drill program was to further confirm and expand known near-surface, high-grade gold/telluride mineralization and portions of a historic estimate within the Vein 1 Zone, to test for deeper gold/telluride mineralization associated with the central Allied syenite, and further define the near-surface Planet syenite zone where previous Northstar drilling returned 3.32 g/t gold over 11.55 metres in a shear zone hosting stockwork-style quartz veining and visible gold. All objectives were partially achieved with the exception of the Planet syenite drilling. Northstar is fully financed and positioning to resume Phase I drilling (up to 1,900 metres in 10 holes) at the Miller gold property in mid-June.

Phase I drilling highlights:

• Hole MG20-34 intersected 18.01 g/t gold over 3.9 metres, including 100.0 g/t gold over 0.6 metres (VG); this confirms the high-grade nature of Vein 1 Zone, that it thickens and remains open at depth.

• Hole MG20-37 intersected 2.31 g/t gold over 10.5 metres including 3.94 g/t gold over 2.48 metres and 14.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre (VG) with visible gold in a broad intercept of vein 1 along the Allied syenite contact.

• Hole MG20-38 intersected 2.14 g/t gold over 11.6 metres, including 11.8 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, and 19.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (VG); this intercept is 50 metres above a previous intersection in drill hole MG15-20 of 14.1 g/t gold over 3.05 metres (including 40.5 g/t gold over 1.0 metre), strongly suggesting a subvertical orientation for this new intrusion-centred Allied zone discovery.

Brian Fowler, President and CEO, said: “Northstar knew the Miller gold property hosts significant high-grade gold-telluride mineralization that is stacked and flat lying. We wanted to discover vertical gold veining that vertical structures suggested exist. We think we’ve just done that.”

Northstar is positioning to resume Phase I diamond drilling at the Miller gold property on or about June 15. Drilling will follow up on the high-grade intercept in DDH MG20-34 in vein 1, the new Allied zone and vein 2 discoveries, as well as the Planet syenite. Phase I exploration will also include a $350,000 integrated geophysics program that comprises 5 km2 of 3-D induced polarization and magnetic and gravity geophysical surveys. Saskatchewan-based Dias Geophysical has been commissioned to mobilize to the Miller property in early June and commence geophysical surveying.

Northstar is fully permitted and will conduct surface stripping in multiple areas of the property where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed to provide for geological mapping and additional sampling. Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the property as overburden is generally thin. This work will commence in mid-July upon completion of the Phase I drilling program.

The Miller gold property and the Kirkland Lake gold camp share many important geological features such as similar rock types, gold telluride mineralogy, timing of mineralization, and large-scale hydrothermal gold systems featuring multistage and long-lived alkalic magmatic gold deposition.

Prior to going public on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 2, 2020, by way of a recently completed $3-million initial public offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake district in Northeastern Ontario (over 24.5 million oz gold produced from seven mines since 1915).

