Northstar Gold drills 8.0 g/t gold over 15 metres, including 19.4 g/t over 4.4 metres at Miller prospect

Northstar Gold Corp. [NSG-CSE] reported vein 1 and Allied Syenite drill results from Phase I drilling on the 100%-owned Miller gold property 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa gold mine.

The primary objective was to confirm and expand known near surface, Kirkland-style high-grade gold/telluride mineralization and portions of a historic estimate within the Vein 1 Zone.

The Phase I program not only succeeded in expanding the near surface, high-grade gold mineralized zone but it also discovered several additional near surface gold zones (Veins 2, 3 and 4 in the hanging wall of Vein 1, now collectively referred to as the Allied Syenite Gold Zone), highlighting the potential for the delineation of NI 43-101 compliant near surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization.

Phase IB drilling highlights

Hole MG20-49 intersected 8.0 g/t gold over 15 metres, including 19.4 g/t gold over 4.4 metres, within a larger zone of 1.4 g/t gold over 118.5 metres between 54 and 172.5 metres. This intercept highlights the grade potential of the mafic volcanics adjacent to the Allied Syenite contact and demonstrates that bulk tonnage potential extends beyond the boundary of the syenite intrusion.

Hole MG20-47 intersected 4.6 g/t gold over 8.0 metres including 10.2 g/t gold over 3.0 metres within a larger zone of 1.2 g/t gold over 107.3 metres between 4.7 and 112 metres along the western flank of the Allied Syenite. This first hole in the western half of the syenite indicates potential for near surface bulk tonnage NI 43-101 compliant resources in this area.

“Northstar is pleased with Phase I drill results,” stated Brian Fowler, President and CEO. “The Miller gold property has the signature of a large and robust intrusion-centred alkalic gold system complete with the important elements of a Kirkland-style gold deposit. Drilling continues to identify new high-grade gold-telluride veins/horizons and the near-surface Allied Syenite Gold Zone that remains open laterally. We look forward to a substantial Phase II drill program this Fall to significantly enlarge this Zone, further test the Planet and Meilleur Syenites and other newly-defined high-grade exploration targets associated with the main, as-of-yet untested Catharine Fault First Order feeder structure.”

