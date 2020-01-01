Northwest Copper drills 1.08% CuEq over 280 metres at Kwanika, British Columbia

Share this article

Northwest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX; 34S-FSE] intersected additional high-grade copper-gold mineralization at the 66.949% owned Kwanika project, northern British Columbia. Kwanika Copper Corp. owns 33.051%. Drill holes K-21-220 and K-21-222 returned intervals of very high grades within much-longer intervals of significant copper-gold grades in the vicinity of hole K-21-217 (9.4 metres of 33.6% copper equivalent). Highlights include drill hole K-21-220 that returned 280 metres of 1.08% CuEq, including 13.85 metres of 4.16% CuEq. Hole K-21-222 returned 227.6 metres of 0.83% CuEq, including 4 metres of 5.05% CuEq.

The drilling shows the consistency of the high-grade core of Kwanika, with long intervals of material at or near 1% copper equivalent. Within these long intervals are zones of much-higher grade. K-21-217 showed this most dramatically, with 9.4 metres of 33.6% CuEq within a broader interval of very strong copper and gold. K-21-220 and K-21-222 demonstrate the same pattern. In the intervals reported, porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization is hosted by intrusions logged as monzonite and minor diorite that occur directly below postmineral sedimentary rocks. High-grade copper-gold mineralization occurs in strong potassic alteration associated with abundant quartz-sulphide veins and is predominantly hypogene with subordinate supergene mineralization at the top of the intersections. These results help validate the company’s focus on high grade as well as support its planned 2022 program in the enhanced grade area around K-21-217.

“These results deliver the consistent high grade that characterizes the core of Kwanika,” commented president and CEO Peter Bell. “High-grade copper-gold has been our focus since we formed Northwest Copper. We look forward to testing for additional high grade, including offsets of K-21-217, in 2022.”

Refer to company press release for complete assay results.

Northwest Copper conducted drilling in 2021 at Kwanika, Stardust and East Niv. At Kwanika, the company drilled both grade enhancement and stepout holes. The two holes in this release are the final ones from the 2021 grade enhancement drilling. The Kwanika stepout and Stardust drill assays are pending. The Kwanika grade enhancement program consisted of angle holes to test the high-grade core of Kwanika and improve resolution of both copper and gold grades in advance of the company’s preliminary economic assessment planned for 2022. The program met its goals and successfully identified the high-grade hole K-21-217, reported in late 2021.

Northwest Copper plans to release a summary of its 2022 programs in the coming weeks. The company looks forward to updating the market on the extensive exploration program.

Share this article