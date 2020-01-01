NorthWest Copper drills discovery hole at East Niv, British Columbia

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

NorthWest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX] has drilled a new Cu-Au porphyry discovery at its 100%-owned East Niv property, located approximately 15 km west of the Sustut Copper deposit and 40 km south of the Kemess mine complex, northern British Columbia. This is the first drill campaign to ever be conducted on the property, and results to date are highly encouraging. Highlights from the first four holes include drill hole ENV-21-004 that returned 81.60 metres of 0.56% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 42.90 metres of 0.78% CuEq starting at 14.10 metres and including 14.80 metres of 1.02% CuEq starting at 15.20 metres.

Hole ENV-21-001 returned 72.30 metres of 0.25% CuEq starting at 7.65 metres including 16.05 metres of 0.32 % CuEq starting at 50.80 metres.

Ten holes have been drilled on the property this year testing various geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets. Assay results have been received for the first four holes, with the remaining six holes pending.

“A new discovery is extremely rare in any jurisdiction, but especially so in mature, well explored mineral belts,” said Peter Bell, President & CEO. “This new copper-gold system in the heart of B.C. porphyry country is incredibly exciting and significant. East Niv has been worked up from prospecting, mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry to drilling and discovery. Importantly this mineralization starts at surface. All four holes are mineralized and have intersected different parts of the system. We have a very large property position and are located close to infrastructure and only 40km from the Kemess project.”

“Dave Moore and his team at Serengeti acquired and worked this target up from first principles and deserve clear recognition,” said Dr. Mark O’Dea, Chair. “The exploration team at NorthWest drill tested it for the first time and have successfully put a new porphyry system on the map. With a new discovery on our hands, our project pipeline in BC is emerging as second to none.”


Share this article

More Stories

Mountain Province Diamonds names new CEO

4 hours ago Staff Writer

i-80 Completes PEA for Granite Creek, Nevada

5 hours ago Resource World

Meridian Mining drills 49 metres of 1.4% CuEq at Cabacal, Brazil

5 hours ago Staff Writer

P2 Gold drills 48.77 metres of 2.3 g/t AuEq in Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters Grading 2,608.4 g/t AgEq in the Initial Drilling on the Seitz Kelly Vein

5 hours ago Resource World

Defense Metals Completes Resource Expansion Drilling Program

5 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mountain Province Diamonds names new CEO

4 hours ago Staff Writer

i-80 Completes PEA for Granite Creek, Nevada

5 hours ago Resource World

Meridian Mining drills 49 metres of 1.4% CuEq at Cabacal, Brazil

5 hours ago Staff Writer

P2 Gold drills 48.77 metres of 2.3 g/t AuEq in Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Tiger Intersects 82,827 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters Within a Broader Interval of 17.5 Meters Grading 2,608.4 g/t AgEq in the Initial Drilling on the Seitz Kelly Vein

5 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.