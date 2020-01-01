NorthWest Copper drills discovery hole at East Niv, British Columbia

Share this article















NorthWest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV; NWCCF-OTCQX] has drilled a new Cu-Au porphyry discovery at its 100%-owned East Niv property, located approximately 15 km west of the Sustut Copper deposit and 40 km south of the Kemess mine complex, northern British Columbia. This is the first drill campaign to ever be conducted on the property, and results to date are highly encouraging. Highlights from the first four holes include drill hole ENV-21-004 that returned 81.60 metres 1 of 0.56% copper equivalent (CuEq), including 42.90 metres of 0.78% CuEq starting at 14.10 metres and including 14.80 metres of 1.02% CuEq starting at 15.20 metres.

Hole ENV-21-001 returned 72.30 metres of 0.25% CuEq starting at 7.65 metres including 16.05 metres of 0.32 % CuEq starting at 50.80 metres.

Ten holes have been drilled on the property this year testing various geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets. Assay results have been received for the first four holes, with the remaining six holes pending.

“A new discovery is extremely rare in any jurisdiction, but especially so in mature, well explored mineral belts,” said Peter Bell, President & CEO. “This new copper-gold system in the heart of B.C. porphyry country is incredibly exciting and significant. East Niv has been worked up from prospecting, mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry to drilling and discovery. Importantly this mineralization starts at surface. All four holes are mineralized and have intersected different parts of the system. We have a very large property position and are located close to infrastructure and only 40km from the Kemess project.”

“Dave Moore and his team at Serengeti acquired and worked this target up from first principles and deserve clear recognition,” said Dr. Mark O’Dea, Chair. “The exploration team at NorthWest drill tested it for the first time and have successfully put a new porphyry system on the map. With a new discovery on our hands, our project pipeline in BC is emerging as second to none.”

