Northwest Copper expands Stardust deposit, B.C.

Northwest Copper Corp. [NWST-TSXV] provided a new independent mineral resource estimate for its high-grade copper-gold-silver Stardust deposit in central British Columbia. The mineral resource has an effective date of May 17, 2021.

At a cut-off of US $65/tonne and a 2.5-metre minimum mining width, the new Stardust mineral resource estimate consists of Indicated Resources of 1.96 million tonnes at 2.59% CuEq (1.31% Cu, 1.44 g/t Au and 27.1 g/t Ag). Inferred Resources are 5.84 million tonnes at 1.88% CuEq (0.86% Cu, 1.17 g/t Au and 20.0 g/t Ag).

At a higher cut-off of US $105/tonne and 2.5 metre minimum mining width, Indicated Resources of 1.31 million tonnes at 3.25% CuEq (1.65% Cu, 1.82 g/t Au and 33.2 g/t Ag). Inferred Resources are 3.09 million tonnes at 2.43% CuEq (1.10 % Cu, 1.54 g/t Au and 24.9 g/t Ag).

The higher-grade cut-off material provides additional options for mine plan scheduling. This new mineral resource estimate represents a doubling of the tonnage in both the indicated and inferred categories over the previous estimate. The larger resource captures the high-grade 421 Zone, discovered by the company in 2018.

The 421 Zone is down plunge and continuous with the shallower, previously estimated Canyon Creek resource. The Stardust deposit comprises massive sulfide mineralization that starts at surface and extends to 900 metres depth while remaining open at depth and laterally. The substantial tonnage and grade establish Stardust as BC’s newest, high-grade copper gold deposit. The deposit compliments NorthWest Copper’s adjacent Kwanika Cu-Au-Ag deposit, approximately 7 km away.

Peter Bell, President and CEO stated: “This new resource estimate confirms Stardust as a meaningful addition to the BC mining landscape. After only two and a half years of drilling, our exploration team has expanded Stardust into one of the highest-grade new copper deposits in Western Canada. It is still early in its exploration history and retains significant expansion potential. Stardust is a unique copper-gold and silver rich carbonate replacement deposit (CRD). The steep-plunging shoots, deposit thickness and continuity of mineralization appear favourable for bulk underground mining.

“This new resource is a major step in advancing the development of Stardust as well as our nearby Kwanika deposit. With this new resource in hand, along with excellent metallurgical characteristics, we can now consider production scenarios incorporating both deposits. Stardust will be a key piece of the PEA planned for early 2022.”

The updated resource estimate includes historic drilling in the upper Canyon Creek deposit and the continuous, underlying 421 Zone discovered in 2018. These zones form one deposit and are treated as such in the current resource. The deposit remains open at depth and laterally.

Metallurgical testing shows very high copper and gold recoveries.

NorthWest Copper is planning an extensive exploration program for 2021. Northwest Copper also plans to conduct an initial drill testing program on the East Niv property, along with mapping and sampling programs at the Lorraine, Arjay, Croy-Bloom and Tchentlo projects.

