Novo drills 8 metres of 4.6 g/t gold at Genie prospect, Australia

Share this article















Novo Resources Corp. [NVO-TSXV; NSRPF-OTCQX] provided an update on recent brownfield exploration drilling conducted at the Genie prospect. The maiden RC drilling program of 31 holes (for a total of 1,787 m) was completed at Genie in September 2021. Significant intersections returned to date include, but are not limited to 8 metres of 4.6 g/t gold from 26 metres (21NU0093); 10 metres of 3.0 g/t gold from 32 metres (21NU0089); 3 metres of 8.9 g/t gold from 5 metres (21NU0085); 13 metres of 2.0 g/t gold from 12 metres (21NU0092); and 8 metres of 3.2 g/t gold from 37 metres (21NU0094).

Genie is a near-mine oxide prospect that forms part of a broader +1.25-km long previously untested lode-gold target located within 3 km of the Golden Eagle Plant.

“Novo has an exceptional exploration team capable of quickly identifying and testing impactful targets around the Nullagine Gold Project,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Non-Executive Co-Chairman of Novo. “Quickly recognizing the excellent potential and new style of mineralization at Genie is a prime example of their strength. And Genie is just one of the first targets on our list. Many more targets are currently being tested, all of which could have near-term impact on delivering resources for the operation. We are thrilled with these early results and eagerly await a large volume of exploration drill results to come. With access to Chrysos PhotonAssay, we expect to deliver a steady stream of results to the market on an ongoing basis.”

This maiden drilling program across the western sector at Genie has provided numerous highly significant results and highlights the potential for the prospect to provide valuable oxide feed to the nearby Golden Eagle Plant. Gold mineralization occurs across multiple, stacked, shallow to moderately SW dipping zones and remains open in all directions.

This program was designed to test the tenor of gold mineralization where mapping and rock chip sampling highlighted excellent potential for near-surface mineable gold mineralization. Drilling was completed at 20 m to 40 m line spacing and 20 m hole spacing along the drill traverses.

Considering the highly significant results from this program, further drilling is now a priority with follow up holes designed to extend and further define the extent of mineralization. This second, more aggressive drill program is already in progress.

Novo operates its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 13,250 km2 in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Share this article













