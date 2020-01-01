O2 Gold’s Aurora drilling averages 7.44 g/t gold at Otu Centro project, Colombia

Share this article

O2 Gold Inc.’s [OTGO-TSXV] second campaign of ground geophysics has increased the overall projected vein extensions and identified three new veins in the brownfield targets of Aparecida, Esmeralda and Botella at its Otu Centro project, Colombia. The company has completed 4,000 metres of drilling, which has yielded an average grade of 7.44 g/t gold in Aurora.

Highlights include spontaneous potential ground geophysics increased the vein extensions in Aparecida, Botella, and Esmeralda by 3,370 metres, for a total of 6,670 metres of projected veins in these three brownfield targets.

Additionally, three new veins have been identified, the longest of which, Aparecida East, has a projected extension of 730 metres. The other two veins in Botella have projected extensions of 450 metres each.

The projected extension of the main Botella vein, which was the site of an artisanal operation, was increased to at least 900 metres.

Drilling in Aurora has proven the extension of the main Aurora vein to 622 metres. AUR-011 showed an apparent width of 90 centimetres with 6.38 g/t gold and 15.31 g/t silver.

Drilling in Aurora, with additional results forthcoming, has yielded an average grade of 7.44 g/t gold.

The second campaign of ground geophysics totalled 8,400 linear metres of testing in Aparecida, Esmeralda, and Botella. In Aparecida, the three N-S veins with confirmed gold mineralization were each extended by an average of 275 metres. Aparecida East, an as-yet-unknown vein whose mineralization needs to be confirmed with geochemistry and geological mapping, has a projected extension of 730 metres.

In the Esmeralda brownfield, the projected extension of the main vein is now at least 450 metres. This vein, with gold mineralization confirmed through geochemistry, was the source of an artisanal operation. Two parallel structures, one to the north and one to the south, each have a projected extension of at least 450 metres and need to be confirmed with geochemistry and geological mapping.

In the Botella brownfield, geophysics increased the projected extension of Botella Nueva, the former source of an artisanal operation, to at least 650 metres. Botella West, which has confirmed gold mineralization, now has a projected extension of at least 900 metres.

Last week, O2 Gold completed 4,000 metres in drilling. The first drill campaign, which began in August 2021, has focused on the Aurora, Quintanillo, and Aparecida brownfields. The latest drill results from Aurora continue to prove the extension of the main vein, which is now 622 metres long with a maximum dip extension of 275 metres. Ground geophysics have projected at least 900 metres in extension.

Hole AUR_011 intercepted the main vein 142 metres from the surface, with an apparent width of 90 centimetres with 6.38 g/t gold and 15.31 g/t silver.

The main vein of Aurora has been intercepted 16 times, with at least two intersections every 100 metres on a regular grid; the highest grade has been 20.11 g/t gold and the lowest has been 0.1 g/t gold, with an unweighted average grade of 7.44 g/t gold. Additional results from exploratory drilling activities at Aurora, Aparecida, and Quintanillo are forthcoming, and the reopening of the old production tunnels that are in progress will allow the realization of bulk sampling for studies of grade variability.

