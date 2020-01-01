Omai Gold Mines drills 6 metres of 15.2 g/t gold at Omai project, Guyana

Omai Gold Mines Corp. [OMG-TSXV] completed the 2021 drilling program on the Wenot gold deposit at its 100%-owned Omai project in Guyana. Drilling commenced in late November on the Broccoli Hill target area. Results for the final three diamond drill holes at Wenot are reported, with highlights including 15.2 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, 1.38 g/t over 16.5 metres and 1.8 g/t over 13.5 metres in hole 21ODD-024 (Section 305730E); 2.3 g/t gold over 10.5 metres in hole 21ODD-025 (Section 305300E); and 2.12 g/t gold over 10.5 metres and 1.15 g/t over 19.5 metres in hole 21ODD-026 (Section 305840E).

At Wenot, a program of 16 diamond drill holes (8,181 m) was completed in 2021. Every hole intersected the wide deformation corridor that hosts multiple, near-vertical, gold mineralized shears. A longitudinal section shows the drill holes testing along the strike length of the mineralization beneath the past-producing pit. This drilling confirms that the mineralized zones continue to depths of at least 150 to 225 metres beneath the past-producing pit and extend along the full 1.7 km strike. The Wenot pit produced 1.4 million ounces of gold averaging 1.5 g/t gold between 1994 and 2003.

A comprehensive list of the 2021 Wenot drill results is provided on the company’s website. The best intersections from the 2021 program reported to date include drill hole 21ODD-001 with 9.0 g/t gold over 16.0 metres and 3.6 g/t over 13.5 metres; hole 21ODD-002 with 3.6 g/t gold over 32.1 metres; hole 21ODD-008: 6.6 g/t gold over 9.0 metres; and hole 21ODD-009 with 36.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, to note a few.

An independent qualified person (QP) with P&E Consulting completed a site visit during the first week of November and is advancing toward a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Wenot deposit, which is expected to be completed before year-end.

Elaine Ellingham, CEO, commented: “Completing the drilling of the Wenot deposit along a 1.7 km strike length and to depths of 150 to 225 metres below the pit is a great achievement for this year. The continuity of the deformation zone that hosts the deposit has proven to extend to depth with mineralization at similar grades and widths as was seen in the upper parts of the deposit, and these zones remain open with further depth potential. Every drill hole completed at Wenot intersected multiple gold mineralized zones. We look forward to delivering our first NI 43-101 resource before year-end.”