Opawica drills one metre of 316.13 g/t gold at Bazooka Project, Quebec

Share this article















Opawica Explorations Inc. [OPW-TSXV; OPWEF-OTC; OE5A-FSE] provided an update of its 100%-owned Bazooka gold property. The property is comprised of one continuous block totalling 1,317 hectares located in Beauchastel Township, approximately 7 km southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Highlights include 316.13 g/t gold over 1 metre and 7.8 g/t gold over 17 metres. Gold mineralization is in quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists up to 60 metres wide in the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault in Archean Abitibi greenstone belt

“Over the past year, our exploration team has done an excellent job in integrating historical data. Opawica is now well positioned for an aggressive drill program in 2021. The Bazooka property is largely unexplored with some tremendous results in our high-grade zone. We are looking forward to getting boots on the ground,” said Blake Morgan, CEO.

In 2003, Lake Shore Gold Corporation drilled 1m with 316.13 g/t gold on the property followed by 2 metres at 12 g/t gold and 4.5 metres at 7.9 g/t gold in 2005. A few highlights of the most recent historical drilling on the property in 2011 by RT Minerals Corp. returned 17 metres at 7.8 g/t gold and 1.86 metres at 29.43 g/t gold.

Gold mineralization on the p roperty occurs within mixed, up to 60 metres wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main Zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault zone, which is at the base characterized by up to 2.0 metres wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.

Share this article













