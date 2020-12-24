Orea Mining up 28% on French Guiana gold mine ruling

20 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Orea Mining Corp. [OREA-TSX; OREAF-OTCQX; 3CG-FSE] shares rallied sharply in active trading Thursday December 31 after the company said a court has ordered the French government to renew its Montagne d’Or mining concessions within six months.

Montagne d’Or, located in French Guiana, South America, is a permitting-stage open pit gold mining project that hosts proven reserves of 8.25 million tonnes at 1.99 g/t (530,000 ounces gold gold) and probable reserves of 45.87 million tonnes at 1.50 g/t (2.2 million ounces of gold).

A 2017 bankable feasibility study envisions average annual gold production of 237,000 ounces over the first 10 years of mine life at an average grade of 1.73 g/t gold and all-in-sustaining cost of US$749 an ounce.

Orea shares advanced on the news, rising 28.6% or $0.04 to 18 cents on volume of almost 1.5 million. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 24.5 cents and $0.085, leaving the company with a market cap of $35.2 million based on 187.2 million shares outstanding.

The Montagne d’Or joint venture, owned 44.99% by Orea and 55.01% by United Kingdom-based Nord Gold SE [NORD-LSE] submitted renewal applications for a 25-year period for two core mining concessions in December, 2016.

In the absence of a timely decision from the Minister of Economy in charge of the mines, and in order to protect its rights, the joint venture filed proceedings in February and March 2019 in the Administrative Court of Cayenne in French Guiana to invalidate any implicit refusal as a result of the French government having failed to respond within the legal deadline and to order the State to extend mining  concessions for a period of 25 years and, in the alternative, to reconsider its request for an extension.

Orea said the court rendered its decision on December 24, 2020, and concluded that the implicit refusals were cancelled and ordered the State to extend the mining concessions within a period of six months from the notification of the court judgement.

The Minister of Economy and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) permitted to intervene in the case, will have two months to appeal the decision.

“The court decision is a big win for the joint venture, confirming its rights to the Montagne d’Or concessions,” said Orea President and CEO Rock Lefrancois.


Share this article

More Stories

Cypress Development Receives Biological Report for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

20 hours ago Resource World

Denison Mines files positive NI 43-101 tech report for Waterbury Lake Project

20 hours ago Resource World

McEwen Mining releases positive Mexican feasibility study

20 hours ago Resource World

Adventus, Salazar drill 4.22 metres of 45% CuEq at Curipamba Project, Ecuador

20 hours ago Resource World

What does the mining sector contribute?

22 hours ago Resource World

Orvana Minerals files technical reports for Bolivian and Spanish projects

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Cypress Development Receives Biological Report for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

20 hours ago Resource World

Denison Mines files positive NI 43-101 tech report for Waterbury Lake Project

20 hours ago Resource World

Orea Mining up 28% on French Guiana gold mine ruling

20 hours ago Resource World

McEwen Mining releases positive Mexican feasibility study

20 hours ago Resource World

Adventus, Salazar drill 4.22 metres of 45% CuEq at Curipamba Project, Ecuador

20 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.