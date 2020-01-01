Orefinders drills 3.6 metres of 15.6 g/t gold at Knight Project, Ontario

Share this article















Orefinders Resources Inc. [ORX-TSXV; ORFDF-OTC] reported its latest result, including a high-grade intercept in drill hole TYR20-004 of 15.6 gr/t gold over 3.6 metres on its 100%-owned Knight Project in the Shining Tree greenstone belt, 110 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, northeastern Ontario.

Newly received results from drill hole TYR20-004 define two mineralized intervals: 15.6 g/t gold over 3.6 metres between 604.4 metres and 608 metres downhole. The intersection is hosted by sheared metavolcanic rocks 200 metres below the mine’s previously excavated zone and approximately 80 metres to the north of previous reported mineralized intervals from drill hole TYR20-001.

This high-grade intersection is hosted by a sheared zone within the footwall (about 60 metres structurally below) the historically mined Tyranite fault structure. The footwall structure hosting that mineralized zone may be linked to a similar structure that deforms a syenitic intrusive body in drill hole TYR20-001 and that hosts a previously reported mineralized interval in that drill hole. Continuing structural analysis should validate that interpreted structural continuity.

This mineralized interval includes an assay of 42.1 g/t over 0.8 metres.

The second mineralized interval returned 2.2 g/t gold over 9.0 metres between 530 metres and 539 metrres downhole. The mineralized interval is hosted by sheared metavolcanic rocks within the Tyranite fault structure, which was the primary target of the drill hole and about 145 metres below the mine’s previously excavated zone. The mineralized interval includes two higher grade assays for one-metre sample lengths including 4.6 g/t from 530 metres; 6.9 g/t from 538 metres.

Further technical detail on TYR20-004 and continuing drilling at the Knight gold project

TYR20-004 was designed primarily to validate the continuity, at depth, of the mineralized Tyranite shear structure beneath the historical workings at the Tyranite mine, which represents one of several drill target zones at the Knight gold project.

The drilling program at Knight is focused on three target zones. They include the Tyranite mine zone, the Porphyry Lake zone (including several Minto-style targets) and the Duggan West zone. The 13 drill holes planned for the Tyranite target zone have now been completed and drilling commenced on the Porphyry Lake target zone on January 26. More assays are pending.

Share this article













