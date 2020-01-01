Orefinders drills 5.1 metres of 4.82 g/t gold at Knight Project, Ontario

Share this article















Orefinders Resources Inc. [ORX-TSXV; ORFDF-OTC] successfully completed its drill program at the Knight Project in the Shining Tree district of the southern Abitibi greenstone belt in northern Ontario. Approximately 1,700 assay results remain pending from this drill program which represents 27% of the total number of samples submitted to the assay lab.

Orefinders also reported DGN21-004 initial results from drill holes designed to validate down-dip continuity of mineralization at the Duggan Target Zone. These newly received results from a limited number of samples from drill hole DGN21-004 include the following mineralized intervals: 4.82 g/t gold over 5.1 metres between 192.5 metres and 197.6 metres downhole. Assay results for all other samples from drill hole DGN21-004 are pending.

This result includes a higher-grade interval of 9.55 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from 195.6 to 197.6 metrres. The interval is hosted by sheared intrusive rocks of gabbro and diorite compositions that represent part of the large Milly Creek pluton.

The mineralized rocks are characterized by the presence of quartz-carbonate veins, pyrite and pervasive silicification and carbonatization that resulted from hydrothermal alteration that accompanied gold deposition.

DGN21-004 also returned 2.66 g/t gold over 3.6 metres between 316.8 and 320.4 metres downhole.

Two of the samples from the mineralized interval include quartz-carbonate veins containing visible gold; Orefinders has requested the two samples be re-assayed using the screen metallic method to ensure that the coarse fraction of gold would be captured in the analysis.

The intersection is hosted by sheared intrusive rocks of diorite composition.

The mineralized rocks are characterized by the presence of quartz-carbonate veins, pyrite and pervasive carbonatization that resulted from hydrothermal alteration that accompanied gold deposition.

These new results indicate continuity of mineralization to 60 metres down dip of previous results on the section that was sampled by drill hole DGN21-004.

