Osisko Development drills 26.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at San Antonio, Mexico

Osisko Development Corp. [ODV-TSXV; RNGTF-OTC; 3OZ] reported drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its 100%-owned San Antonio project in Sonora State, Mexico.

A total of 177 holes and 27,900 metres were drilled in 2021. The objective of the drill program was to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 metres and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas.

This news release encompasses all 5,563 metres from 27 holes at the California target: CA-DD-21-020 to CA-DD-21-165 inclusive.

The California gold mineralization is part of what is known as the El Realito trend, located approximately 1 km southwest of Sapuchi and 4 km in length. The gold mineralization is typically pyrite with minor chalcopyrite and associated with hydrothermal breccia and quartzite, andesite and dacite intrusions.

CA-DD-21-091 intersected 3.93 g/t gold over 13.50 metres, including 26.50 g/t gold over 1.50 metres and is located 45 metres along strike within a sulphide zone from hole CA-DD-21-085 that assayed 0.92 g/t gold over 37.50 metres. Detailed drilling results are presented in the company press release.

Highlights include 0.63 g/t gold and 0.90 g/t silver over 39.95 metres in hole CA-DD-21-026. Hole CA-DD-21-037 returned 1.50 g/t gold and 13.96 g/t silver over 11.90 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-051 returned 1.73 g/t gold and 13.67 g/t silver over 16.25 metres, including 12.85 g/t gold and 13.10 g/t silver over 1.05 metre. Hole CA-DD-21-064 returned 1.62 g/t gold and 2.25 g/t silver over 13.60 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-070 returned 1.28 g/t gold and 1.17 g/t silver over 16.30 metres in hole CA-DD-21-070, including 8.21 g/t gold and 1.38 g/t silver over 1.50 metres.

Hole CA-DD-21-085 returned 0.92 g/t gold and 2.15 g/t silver over 37.50 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-085 returned 0.87 g/t gold and 3.44 g/t silver over 17.20 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-091 returned 1.56 g/t gold and 0.94 g/t silver over 9.90 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-091 returned 3.93 g/t gold and 3.38 g/t silver over 13.50 metres, including 26.50 g/t gold and 4.80 g/t silver over 1.50 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-100 returned 0.73 g/t gold and 3.09 g/t silver over 18.00 metres.

CA-DD-21-100 returned 2.41 g/t gold and 3.00 g/t silver over 9.00 metre. Hole CA-DD-21-113 returned 0.76 g/t gold and 0.94 g/t silver over 19.9 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-116 returned 2.82 g/t gold and 11.39 g/t silver over 9.55 metres. Hole CA-DD-21-0165 returned 21.00 g/t gold and 4.50 g/t silver over 1.50 metres.

Sean Roosen, CEO, commented: “The California target is one of the three main zones at the San Antonio project. These recent drill results at California show significant anomalous results in the oxide, transition and sulphide horizons and indicate continuity near surface and along strike and, open to the west along trend. These results increase our confidence in the upcoming San Antonio mineral resource estimate, which will be available in the near future. At least a dozen other target areas remain to be drill tested.”

True widths are estimated to be 80-100% of core length intervals.

