Osisko expansion drilling intersects more Windfall high-grade

Osisko Mining Inc. [OSK-TSX; OBNNF-OTC] reported new infill drilling results from the definition and expansion drill program at its 100%-owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, northern Québec.

Operations are temporarily suspended in respect of the Government of Québec’s closure of all non-essential business in effort to contain COVID-19. Osisko is ready to resume drilling activities at Windfall once the temporary suspension is lifted. Drilling will remain focused on the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized system.

Significant new assays are presented below and include 35 intercepts in 7 drill holes, 8 wedges and one extension of a previous drilled hole. All intercepts reported below are located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes and represent expansion of known mineralized zones.

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 143 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 64.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2197-W1 (Lynx Zone); 35.0 g/t Au over 5.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2123-W4 (Triple Lynx Zone); 39.8 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2139-W6 (Triple Lynx Zone); and 37.3 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in WST-20-0339 (Lynx Zone).

Earlier intercepts of selected high-grade intercepts included: 149 g/t gold over 5.6 metres in OSK-W-20-2170-W2 (Lynx Zone); 415 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 85.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2100-W7 (Lynx Zone); 337 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 243 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0295 (Lynx Zone); 21.9 g/t Au over 18.1 metres and 36.9 g/t Au over 9.7 metres in OSK-W-19-1272-W4 (Lynx Zone); 79.1 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 61.2 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-1731-W5 (Lynx Zone); 21.2 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in OSK-W-18-1739 (Lynx Zone).

The Windfall mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020, and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t gold, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t gold (1,206,000 ounces) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t gold (3,938,000 ounces) in the Inferred Resource category.

