Outcrop drills 2,790 g/t AgEq over 2.2 metres at Santa Ana

Share this article

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. [OCG-TSXV; OCGSF-OTCQX; MRG1-OTC] added two additional shoots, La Abeja and La Isabela, for a total of 10 shoots in the potential resource area at the 100%-owned Santa Ana project, 190 km east-northeast of Bogota, Colombia.

These were the first two targets drill tested in the newly drill permitted concessions. One drill rig is testing targets to the north and one to the south of the Santa Ana Mines where drilling to date has been concentrated. A third drill rig is being mobilized in March to infill drill known shoots to define the upcoming maiden resource.

Drilling in La Abeja shoot 300 metres north along the Dorado vein intercepted 2.2 metres of 2,790 g/t AgEq and 1.2 metres of 1,362 g/t AgEq. La Abeja is characterized by abundant native silver. Drilling in La Isabela shoot 2 km southwest of the San Antonio shoot intercepted 1.22 metres of 609 g/t AgEq and 0.49 metres of 1,350 g/t AgEq.

Adding La Abeja and Isabela, Santa Ana now comprises ten large, high-grade shoots. All shoots remain open along surface and at depth. Both new shoots will contribute to the potential resource area and are locally comprised of a package of two or more, parallel high-angle veins.

Drilled silver-gold endowment within numerous vein zones has been expanded to a footprint covering 5 km by 1.2 km. Target generation is continuing south along 12 km of untested vein zones to the 100%-owned historic Frias Mine that produced 7.8 million ounces of silver.

“Our focused drilling at Santa Ana continues to prove successful. A second rig on newly permitted concessions is resulting in the early definition of additional shoots,” commented Jesus Velador, Vice President of Exploration. “With significant intercepts extending El Dorado to the north and identifying La Abeja 300 metres north from El Dorado, and the generation of numerous targets with high-grade at surface to the north and south of the core Santa Ana Mines, we believe numerous new shoots will likely be discovered and are likely to significantly expand the footprint on the Santa Ana Project discovery.”

“Outcrop continues to add to its inventory of high-grade shoots by generating and testing high-quality targets on our regional-scale property,” added Joseph Hebert, CEO. “Every shoot discovered expands the potential resource area which will be incorporated into a compliant maiden resource report targeted towards the end of 2022.”

Drill-holes 194, 196 and 198 were drilled to explore the northern continuity of the previously reported El Dorado shoot. Drill-holes 194 and 196 confirm significant silver equivalent grades along strike and extend the mineralization of El Dorado shoot approximately 60 metres to the north. Drill-hole 198 intercepted high-grade mineralization on a separate vein splay, representing a hanging-wall vein close to, but distinct from El Dorado shoot that could provide significant mineralization in this area.

At La Abeja (formerly Dorado North), drill-holes 201 and 203 are located 300 metres to the north of El Dorado shoot, and define a new high-grade shoot called La Abeja occurring within the northern extension of El Dorado vein zone. La Abeja is open in all directions and contains abundant native silver.

The new La Isabela shoot is 2 km southwest of the previously southernmost San Antonio shoot. Isabela is on a recently granted and permitted concession. Drill-hole 202 intercepted high-grade mineralization in two close-spaced veins. Isabela is open in all directions; the high-grade vein-float extends more than 150 metres south from the current drilling in Isabela. That it occurs in a northeast trending vein expands the exploration model by confirming another primary vein trend to explore.

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district.

Share this article