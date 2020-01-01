Outcrop Silver & Gold drills 1.42 metres of 3,151 g/t AgEq at Santa Ana, Colombia

Share this article















Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. [OCG-TSXV; OCGSF-OTCQX; MRG1-Germany] reported results of four core holes designed to test the northwest plunge of mineralization within the vein and extend the Megapozo shoot on its 100%-owned Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. The northwest plunge of the Megapozo shoot is confirmed as an important control to mineralization that will be applied to extending other known shoots.

The company continues to successfully expand known shoots at depth and along strike. Four core holes extended the Megapozo shoot 100 metres to the northwest and confirm interpreted high-grade controls to mineralization including Hole 72 that intercepted 2.18 metres of 1,098 g/t AgEq. Hole 73 intercepted 1.42 metres of 3,151 g/t AgEq.

Importantly, this recent drilling now extends Megapozo down-plunge over 480 metres to the west-northwest within the vein. Outcrop’s six other shoots remain open laterally and at depth and are likely to also show a preferential plunge within the plane of the vein. If all shoots can be extended down their controlling plunge similar to Megapozo, the current combined potential resource area could increase by 60%.

“The new drill-holes extend a 200 metre-width of the high-grade mineralization in Megapozo at least 100 metres to the northwest,” commented Jesus Velador, Vice President of Exploration. “The estimated weighted average grade for the four holes is 11.9 g/t gold and 758 g/t silver or 1,625 grams equivalent silver/tonne over an average width of 1.14 metres.”

The Santa Ana project comprises over 28,000 hectares located in northern Tolima Department, Colombia, 190 km from Bogota. The project consists of five regional scale parallel vein systems across a trend 12 km wide and 30 km long. The Santa Ana project covers a significant part of the Mariquita District where mining records date to at least 1585. The Mariquita District is the highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with historic silver grades reported to be among the highest in Latin America from dozens of mines.

