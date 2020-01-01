Pacton Gold discovers new gold trend at Red Lake, Ontario

Share this article















Pacton Gold Inc. [PAC-TSXV; PACXF-OTC; 2NK-FSE] has discovered a new gold-bearing system at its Red Lake project in Red Lake, Ontario. The new mineralized gold trend in the Claremont target area extends for approximately 2 km. Recent outcrop sampling on the trend has returned widespread mineralization at and near surface that includes continuous zones of up to 60 metres long and 50 metres wide.

Pacton’s prospecting and soil sample programs over the last two years have identified a new multi-kilometre gold bearing trend in the Claremont area. Previously uncorrelated historical results align with this new system which has never been drill tested.

Over the course of the 2021 summer field season outcrop stripping revealed continuous mineralized zones with a 60-metre strike length and 50-metre width. Pacton collected grab and channel samples over the stacked and parallel gold-bearing quartz veins. Every mapped mineralized zone reported anomalous gold values.

The Claremont trend is developing into a promising drill target area. Preliminary analysis has identified a positive correlation between gold and pathfinder elements. Additionally, the new gold system is associated with a very specific helicopter-borne magnetic signature which identifies the 2-km trend and also suggests it is wider than currently defined by surface exploration or sampling. This data will be used to guide further analysis for the purpose of identifying drill targets.

This emerging gold target has multiple similarities to mineralization described at the Great Bear Resources’ LP Fault. In both areas, widespread gold mineralization is hosted in felsic volcanic rocks of the Confederation Assemblage, is proximal to mafic-felsic contacts and near large-scale structural domain boundaries. At the LP fault, high-grade mineralization occurs within a lower grade mineralized halo and is interpreted to be lithologically and structurally controlled. Based on the similarities, and supported by the incoming sampling data, Pacton intends to expedite further drill targeting along this prospective trend.

Karly Oliver, VP Exploration for Pacton, commented, “This newly identified trend is a result of Pacton’s recently completed, comprehensive field programs, along with detailed analysis of historic data. Incoming results from the 2021 field season continue to add to our growing databank and our accelerating drill target generation. We intend to drill multiple targets along this new gold trend this upcoming winter.”

Regional visualization of the anomalous prospecting grab and soil samples. The newly identified gold bearing trend has not been drill tested. Selected grab samples returned values ranging from 0.5 g/t gold to 2.6 g/t. Claremont outcrop channel sampling returned 0.4 g/t gold over 4.8 metres, 1.1 g/t over 0.9 metres, 0.5 g/t over 3.6 metres and 0.5 g/t over 2.2 metres.

The Red Lake exploration project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, comprises 28,000 hectares. The project is adjacent and proximal to past, current and near-term production mines, and is also adjacent and on trend to Great Bear’s Dixie discovery. Exploration to date includes successful 1st pass sampling, surveys and drilling. High-grade surface samples include 126.5 g/t gold and 23.3 g/t gold and first pass reconnaissance drilling has hit 17.5 g/t gold over a 0.5-metre interval.

