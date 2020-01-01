Pancontinental drills 181.6 metres of 1.24 g/t gold at Brewer Project, South Carolina

Share this article















Pancontinental Resources Corp. [PUC-TSXV; PUCCF-OTC] reported results (gold assays and multi-element geochemistry) for hole 2 and partial results (gold assays) for holes 4 and 5, out of the total seven holes drilled in Phase 1 of its 10,000-metre diamond drill program at its flagship Brewer gold project. The project, nearly 1,000 acres in the gold-rich Carolina slate belt in South Carolina, is where the former shallow Brewer gold mine produced 178,000 ounces of oxide gold between 1987 and 1995, and is located 12 km along trend from the producing Haile gold mine.

Hole 5, from 56 metres of vertical depth (immediately below the bottom of the former mine), intersected 181.6 metres of 1.24 g/t gold, including: 152 metres of 1.4 g/t gold, 75 metres of 2.14 g/t gold, 24.2 metres of 4.26 g/t gold and 3 metres of 24.3 g/t gold.

Hole 4, located 110 metres south of hole 5, from 66.4 metres vertical depth (about 10 metres below the bottom of the former mine), intersected 115.6 metres of 0.91 g/t gold, including: 71 metres of 1.24 g/t gold, 15.5 metres of 2.35 g/t gold and 3.45 metres of 5.29 g/t gold.

In hole 5, Pancontinental geologists identified five sightings of visible gold in three different locations. In hole 5, 144 out of the 146 samples contain detectable gold, with the lowest detectable gold sample value being 0.034 g/t gold and the highest being 30.2 g/t gold.

In hole 4, 341 out of the 373 samples contain detectable gold, with the lowest detectable gold sample value being 0.025 g/t gold and the highest being 6.53 g/t gold.

In hole 2, all 219 samples contain detectable gold, with the lowest sample value being 0.012 g/t gold and the highest being 2.05 g/t gold. Pancontinental awaiting results for two sonic holes.

Layton Croft, President and CEO, stated: “It’s a game changer in terms of Pancon’s exploration outlook and our level of confidence for the future of the project. These initial results have greatly improved our chances of discovering additional gold-copper mineralization at Brewer.”

Pancontinental intends to explore the projected gold-copper porphyry system at depth as well as satellite zones. The company also intends to conduct mapping, geophysics, sampling and shallow drilling across the entire Brewer property and its 100%-owned Jefferson Project that nearly surrounds Brewer.

