Patriot Battery drills 1.25% Li2O over 58.1 metres at Corvette property, Quebec

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. [PMET-CSE; RGDCF-OTCQB; R9G-FSE] reported assay results from the third and fourth holes of its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned Corvette-FCI property located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

The third drill hole (CF21-003) targeted the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite outcrop from the opposite side, on the same section, as the first drill hole (CF21-001). The fourth drill hole (CF21-004) targeted the CV6 Pegmatite outcrop, which is located approximately 550 metres along strike west-southwest of drill holes CF21-001 and 003, and approximately 650 metres along strike from drill hole CF21-002. The CV5-6 pegmatites form part of the more than 25 km long CV Lithium Trend that is host to multiple spodumene pegmatite occurrences. Drill core sample assay highlights from the third and fourth holes of the 2021 program are and include hole CF21-003 that returned 1.25% Li 2 O and 194 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 58.1 metres (from 23.0 m to 81.1 m), including 1.80% Li 2 O and 264 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 33.0 metres (from 27.0 m to 60.0 m).

Hole CF21-004 returned 0.64% Li 2 O and 223 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 63.6 metres (from 38.0 m to 101.6 m), including 1.13% Li 2 O and 180 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 30.0 metres (from 41.0 m to 71.0 m), including 1.69% Li 2 O and 210 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 10.0 metres (from 41.0 m to 51.0 m).

Blair Way, President, commented: “This third drill hole gives us a clear insight as to the thickness of the CV5 Pegmatite as indicated from cross-sections. The coming winter drill program will focus on the shallow glacial lake between CV5 and CV1 to better determine the dimensions, depth extent, and potential for pegmatite at this location. The initial drilling and geological modelling have made it clear that the true thickness of the CV5 pegmatite is significantly larger than the surface outcrop.”

The third drill hole of the program (CF21-003) was collared approximately 20 metres from the CV5 Pegmatite outcrop, on its north side. The drill hole indicates a moderate to steep dip to the north-northwest at this location, and infers a true width of the pegmatite to approximate 60 metres. However, additional drilling, planned to commence this quarter, is required to establish the true orientation of the pegmatite.

The fourth drill hole of the program (CF21-004) was collared approximately 20 metres from the CV6 Pegmatite outcrop, on its south side, approximately 550 metres west-southwest and along strike of drill holes CF21-001 and 003, and returned a pegmatite intersection of 63.6 m assaying 0.64% Li 2 O and 223 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including 30 metres at 1.13% Li 2 O and 180 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . With over 223 ppm Ta 2 O 5 across the entire length of pegmatite at this location, the potential for a highly fractionated pegmatite with discrete zones of unique mineralization is implied for the CV Lithium Trend.

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the company in 2017 and spans the FCI West, FCI East, and Corvette claim blocks. The core area includes an approximate 2-km long corridor, which is part of the more than 25-km long and property-wide CV Lithium Trend.

