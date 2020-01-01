Premier Gold exceeds Q3 production targets

22 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. [PG-TSX; PIRGF-OTC] reported solid production results for Q3 2020 from the 100%-owned Mercedes mine in Mexico and its 40%-owned South Arturo Mine in Nevada.

Consolidated gold production for Q3 exceeded 19,000 ounces. A total of 12,183 ounces of gold were recovered at Mercedes, exceeding the mine’s new operating plan for the quarter. Mercedes performance was led by strong grades and reduced mining dilution.

Improved production from Mercedes was a result of implementing a modified mine plan developed during the COVID-19-related care and maintenance period in Q2. Significant progress has been made with respect to cost reduction initiatives at Mercedes during Q3 and this progress will be reflected in unit operating costs reported for Q3. The El Nino mine at South Arturo continued its trend of strong quarterly production and has now exceeded the annual production plan.

“Consolidated production in the third quarter met the high end of expectations,” stated Ewan Downie, CEO of Premier. “The modified mine plan at Mercedes, designed to increase mining efficiency and expand operating margins, has resulted in significantly enhanced cash flow.”

Mercedes Mine, Mexico

Following the pandemic-related suspension of operations during the second quarter, ore production and processing resumed in July with 12,183 ounces of gold and 49,985 ounces of silver produced in the quarter. A new simplified operating plan with a more focused mining and development strategy has enhanced productivity, reduced costs and is ensuring the mine’s ability to reliably deliver free cash flow. Significant progress has been made with respect to cost reduction initiatives at the Mercedes mine during the quarter and this progress will be reflected in unit operating costs reported for Q3.

The success of future exploration and delineation drill programs is expected to allow the production rate to eventually return to the plant’s nameplate capacity over time.

South Arturo Mine, Nevada

The El Nino underground mine at the South Arturo joint venture is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX; GOLD-NYSE] through its subsidiary, Nevada Gold Mines. El Nino delivered solid operating results since initial production in late 2019, including year to date in 2020 where, despite COVID-19-related issues, gold production exceeded its annual plan. During the third quarter, gold production from South Arturo was 7,096 ounces, from more than 650 tonnes of ore per day at the high-grade underground operation.

Expansion drill results from the El Nino underground program were announced with highlight results of 39.6 metres of 17.11 g/t gold, including 21.3 metres of 24.75 g/t gold (SER20019) and 100.6 metres of 5.73 g/t gold, including 13.7 metres of 8.52 g/t gold (SER20018). The partners are advancing additional development opportunities, including the Phase 1 and 3 open-pit projects, and are assessing the potential for an on-site heap leach facility. Surface drilling in the vicinity of these pits is underway. A prefeasibility study for South Arturo is nearing completion.


Share this article

More Stories

Tarachi Enters into LOI for Transformative Acquisition of the High-Grade Magistral del Oro Tailings Project

2 hours ago Resource World

Spearmint Rushes Assays After Encountering Visual Clay in Each of the First Three Completed Drill Holes of its Ongoing Multi-Hole Drill Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Project in Nevada

3 hours ago Resource World

Trump signs off on Alberta to Alaska railway proposal

20 hours ago Resource World

Wallbridge sees rapidly-growing gold system at Fenelon

21 hours ago Resource World

Unigold drills 8.0 metres of 16.48 g/t gold in Dominican Republic

22 hours ago Resource World

Americas Gold on track for commercial production

22 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tarachi Enters into LOI for Transformative Acquisition of the High-Grade Magistral del Oro Tailings Project

2 hours ago Resource World

Spearmint Rushes Assays After Encountering Visual Clay in Each of the First Three Completed Drill Holes of its Ongoing Multi-Hole Drill Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Project in Nevada

3 hours ago Resource World

Trump signs off on Alberta to Alaska railway proposal

20 hours ago Resource World

Wallbridge sees rapidly-growing gold system at Fenelon

21 hours ago Resource World

Premier Gold exceeds Q3 production targets

22 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.