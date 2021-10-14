Puma drills 40.6 metres of one g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

Share this article















Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV; Santiago; PUXPF-OTC] reported results from six additional drill holes completed within the inaugural drilling program at its flagship Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, an emerging new gold district of Atlantic, Canada.

These six holes were collared to test the extension into the sediments of the gold bearing quartz veins intersected within the altered rhyolite by the previously announced six drill holes. These results clearly show that the gold mineralised envelope extends within the sediments and is not restrained to the altered rhyolite near the lithological contact.

All six holes intersected continuous pervasive alteration and mineralization: WB21-12 returned 1.00 g/t gold over 40.6 metres, including 6.93 gold over 3.8 metres. WB21-09 returned 1.07 g/t gold over 36.0 metres, including 15.52 g/t gold over 1.7 metres. WB21-10 returned 1.07 g/t gold over 14.4 metres, including 2.24 g/t gold over 6.0 metres.

Gold contained in quartz veins networks intersected at depth duplicates very well the surface grab samples assays. Significant gold mineralisation observed in the rhyolite is now recognized in the sediments thus increasing the potential size of the favourable corridor;

High-grade gold veins extending in the sediments such as 48.2 g/t gold over 0.4 metres, 22.2 g/t gold over 0.7 metres, 20.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres, 19.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 18.8 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to confirm that the significant high grade gold intercepts are not limited to the altered rhyolite but also extend into the sediments. It is in line with our structural model of a N260 oriented high-grade gold bearing quartz veins network open on both side and at depth. So far, results are impressive for a first initial 2,300 meters drilling campaign and needless to say that we can’t wait to launch the planned 10,000 metres soon!’”

These gold bearing quartz veins networks are consistent along the favorable contact sediment/rhyolite and recent sampling results (see PR 2021-10-14) confirmed the presence of other similar systems along strike within the 7 kilometers potential O’Neil Gold Trend. Stripping and intense sampling will then be extended an additional 300 meters NE toward the Moose Gold Zone.

Puma’s technical team continues to better define and extend the gold zones on surface by prospecting, trenching, stripping, and intense sampling in preparation for the next drilling campaign scheduled later in 2021. Also, a ground IP geophysical test survey is in progress over the OGT to see if the high-grade gold zones have a specific geophysical signature.

The O'Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurrences followed by trenching and drilling over a strike length of 700 meters. The geophysical signature of the OGT is expressed over 7 km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the "Williams 1" and "Williams 2" Gold Zones where previous operator drilled in 2008, 54.2 g/t Au over 2.8 meters and 1 g/t Au over 23 metres.

Puma Exploration has precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick.

