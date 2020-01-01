Puma Exploration Drills 5.11 g/t Au Over 8.35 Meters

Puma Exploration Inc., [PUMA-TSXV] is pleased to announce the results from the last six (6) holes drilled within the inaugural drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, an emerging new gold district of Atlantic, Canada.

These six (6) holes were collared to verify the continuity of the gold mineralisation along strike toward the O’Neil Gold Zone (holes WB21-13 and WB21-18) and toward the Chubby Gold Zone (holes WB-14 to WB21-17). These results clearly show that the gold mineralised envelope is open in both directions. The mineralised zone is particularly well recognised toward the Chubby Gold Zone where hole WB21-16 intersected from surface a broad mineralised and altered zone of 78.75 meters grading 0.82 g/t Au including a higher grade core of 5.11 g/t Au over 8.35 meters.

Marcel Robillard, president and CEO of Puma Exploration commented: “With the complete results in hand from the 2,360 meters of core-oriented maiden drilling campaign that tested the O’Neil Gold Trend, we now better understand the different parameters of this highly potential new gold discovery (see Figure 2). We are very enthusiastic and Puma will continue to build on the success of its systematical and disciplined exploration by uncovering new gold-bearing quartz veining systems along the sediment-rhyolite contact. We have found gold on surface for more than 350 meters of strike to date, and this is not over yet!”


