Puma Exploration samples up to 121.5 g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

Share this article

Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV, Santiago; PUXPF-OTC] has noted that additional surface samples collected at its 100%-optioned Williams Brook gold project in New Brunswick, Canada, last fall have returned high-grade gold. Four grab samples that graded above 100 g/t gold (>3 oz/ton gold) are located above Puma’s current drilling area. Results from the last 566 grab samples collected as part of Puma’s Fall 2021 stripping program at the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) have now been received. High-grade gold results will continue to be used to identify drilling targets in the Company’s ongoing 10,000-metre drilling program.

From the last 566 samples collected at the OGT last fall and reported today, 66 (11.6%) show gold grades above 1.00 g/t gold. Of these, 21 returned gold grades above 10.00 g/t gold. The average grade of this last batch (all 566) of results, ranging from below detection limit up to 121.50 g/t gold, is 2.01 g/t gold. Selected grab sample assays included 51.80, 52.20, 77.70, 58.30, 106.50, 102.50, 121.50 and 101.50 g/t gold

Based on the company’s previous success drilling high-grade gold areas identified at surface (grab samples of 241.00 g/t gold, 199.00 g/t gold, 57.40 g/t gold returned 5.55 g/t gold over 50.15 metres at depth, today’s results confirm and expand Puma’s priority targets in its ongoing 10,000 metres drilling program.

The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the OGT along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins found on surface. To date, 19 holes have been drilled for a total of 2,390 metres.

The holes, so far, were collared northeast of the Lynx Gold discovery, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including the intersection of 5.55 g/t gold over 50.15 metres in hole WB 21-02. The drilling targets areas where surface samples have returned significant gold grades (> 1 g/t gold). A total of 2,500 core samples have been sent to the lab for assaying. Results are pending.

The systematic drilling will continue toward the O’Neil Gold Zone, located 250 meters southwest of the Lynx Gold zone, targeting the contact between the sediments and the rhyolite.

Puma Exploration has precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick.

Share this article