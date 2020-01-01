Puma Exploration samples up to 121.5 g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

14 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV, Santiago; PUXPF-OTC] has noted that additional surface samples collected at its 100%-optioned Williams Brook gold project in New Brunswick, Canada, last fall have returned high-grade gold. Four grab samples that graded above 100 g/t gold (>3 oz/ton gold) are located above Puma’s current drilling area. Results from the last 566 grab samples collected as part of Puma’s Fall 2021 stripping program at the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) have now been received. High-grade gold results will continue to be used to identify drilling targets in the Company’s ongoing 10,000-metre drilling program.

From the last 566 samples collected at the OGT last fall and reported today, 66 (11.6%) show gold grades above 1.00 g/t gold. Of these, 21 returned gold grades above 10.00 g/t gold. The average grade of this last batch (all 566) of results, ranging from below detection limit up to 121.50 g/t gold, is 2.01 g/t gold. Selected grab sample assays included 51.80, 52.20, 77.70, 58.30, 106.50, 102.50, 121.50 and 101.50 g/t gold

Based on the company’s previous success drilling high-grade gold areas identified at surface (grab samples of 241.00 g/t gold, 199.00 g/t gold, 57.40 g/t gold returned 5.55 g/t gold over 50.15 metres at depth, today’s results confirm and expand Puma’s priority targets in its ongoing 10,000 metres drilling program.

The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the OGT along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins found on surface. To date, 19 holes have been drilled for a total of 2,390 metres.

The holes, so far, were collared northeast of the Lynx Gold discovery, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including the intersection of 5.55 g/t gold over 50.15 metres in hole WB 21-02. The drilling targets areas where surface samples have returned significant gold grades (> 1 g/t gold). A total of 2,500 core samples have been sent to the lab for assaying. Results are pending.

The systematic drilling will continue toward the O’Neil Gold Zone, located 250 meters southwest of the Lynx Gold zone, targeting the contact between the sediments and the rhyolite.

Puma Exploration has precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick.


Share this article

More Stories

Trillium Gold samples 60.2 g/t gold over 7 metres at Rivard property, Ontario

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Northern Superior drills 61.24 g/t gold 5.95 metres at Croteau, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining drills 11.56 g/t gold over 12.4 metres at Pavon, Nicaragua

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman Gold makes new gold discovery, Idaho

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Sabina Gold announces $110 million bought deal

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Successful Drilling Results at Oxbow Asset

17 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Trillium Gold samples 60.2 g/t gold over 7 metres at Rivard property, Ontario

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Northern Superior drills 61.24 g/t gold 5.95 metres at Croteau, Quebec

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Calibre Mining drills 11.56 g/t gold over 12.4 metres at Pavon, Nicaragua

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Puma Exploration samples up to 121.5 g/t gold at Williams Brook, New Brunswick

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman Gold makes new gold discovery, Idaho

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.