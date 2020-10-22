Puma reports high-grade gold and silver from Williams Brook Property, New Brunswick

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Puma Exploration Inc. [PUMA-TSXV; PUXPF-OTC] reported assays results for the surface discoveries of Visible Gold (VG) at the Pepitos Gold Zone as well as additional new results for the O’Neil Showing on the 100%-optioned Williams Brook gold property.

Samples collected at the Pepitos Gold Zone from quartz veins (3) contain fine specks of Visible Gold (VG) graded respectively 52.10 g/t gold and 95.5 g/t silver, 16.15 g/t gold and 58.0 g/t silver, and 15.05 g/t gold.

Other high-grade gold results received from the Pepitos Gold Zone include 13.10 g/t gold, 4.87 g/t gold, 3.94 g/t gold and 3.23 g/t gold. All significant gold assays for the Pepitos Gold Zone and the O’Neil Gold Zone are listed in the company’s press release.

Highlights and Current Status

Pepitos assays returned gold assays of 52.1 g/t, 16.1 g/t, 15.0 g/t, 13.1 g/t and 4.87 g/t.

O’Neil new gold assays graded 32.8 g/t, 23.1 g/t, 16.9 g/t, 8.24 g/t and 6.14 g/t.

Pervasive silver-enrichment included: 95.5 g/t, 57.3 g/t, 48.0 g/t, 25.6 g/t, 13.6 g/t.

The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) extending over 5 km has never been drilled.

District-scale Airborne VTEM survey of the Triple Fault Gold Project is in progress (1,100km completed).

Assays are pending from the Lynx, Chubby and Moose Gold Zones

“We are very satisfied with the initial surface sampling at Pepitos Gold Zone which confirmed and expanded the continuous known high-grade gold system on the Williams Brook property. Since the initial discovery of the O’Neil high-grade gold system, the trenching and stripping program at Pepitos expanded the surface high-grade gold mineralisation for more than 75 meters. Furthermore, several high-grade silver veins were identified and could add significant value to the project,” stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. “We are excited to have received the additional assays results for the Lynx Zone (see news release 2020-10-22) and the first set of assays for the Chubby and Moose Zones,” added Marcel Robillard.


