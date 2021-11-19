QCX tables maiden drill results from Quebec gold project

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article
more

QCX Gold Corp. [QCX-TSXV, QCXGF-OTCQB, 21MA-FSE] has released assay results from a maiden drilling program at the Golden Giant project in James Bay, Quebec.

The company said 17 holes (3,011 metres) were completed on the Golden Giant East and Golden Giant West blocks. Based on the latest results, the company said it will continue to focus on follow-up exploration of the East Block.

Drilling highlights included 0.523 g/t gold over 5.5 metres in hole GG-21-14 and 0.398 g/t gold over 10.2 metres in hole GG-21-16. Both were drilled in an area of the East Block where a folded gabbro unit can be observed.

On November 19, 2021, QCX shares closed at 10.5 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 26 cents and $0.075.

QCX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) mineralization on properties in Quebec. The Golden Giant project is located in the James Bay region, 2.9 kilometres from Azimut Exploration Inc.’s [AZM-TSXV] Patwon discovery on its 100%-owned Elmer property.

Azimut has said it considers Patwon to be one of the largest gold discoveries in the James Bay region since the 2004 discovery of the Eleonore deposit, which is currently owned and operated by Newmont Corp., [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE].

QCX’s Fernet project in located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, and is contiguous to Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. [WM-TSX, WC7-FWB] 100%-owned Fenelon/Martiniere gold property in Quebec, where the company has said it planned to spend $79 million in 2021.

The Golden Giant project consists of three properties, covering 18,992 hectares, and including Golden Giant East, Golden Giant West and the Kali East block.

QCX says Golden Giant shares similar geology with Azimut, including felsic to mafic volcanic rocks, northeast-trending faults and shear zones, northeast-trending fold limbs, as well as gold mineralization identified at surface.

In the first quarter of 2021, QCX identified multiple high-priority targets from a high-resolution magnetics survey on the Golden Giant East (GGE) and West (GGW)blocks.

The company said 25 targets were identified across GGE and GGW. These target were generated based on gold occurrences from surface sampling together with the structural architecture that characterizes the GGE and GGW areas of interest as interpreted from magnetic data and available geological constraints such as structural observations and field measurements.

The company said all targets warrant follow-up exploration work, with 10 marked as high priority due to the existence of a geophysical anomaly combined with existing gold values found at surface.

“After data compilation and modelling of our exploration to date, we have determined that results seen in holes GG-21-14 and GG-21-16 appear to be related to the northern limb of a folded gabbro unit located on the East Block,’’ said QCX Vice-President, Exploration Aaron Stone.

“No work has been completed along the southern limb of this unit,’’ he said.

The company will now begin compiling geological theories to determine if these holes may have missed higher-grade intercepts in the immediate area.

 


Share this article
more

More Stories

Taseko up 10% on copper permit news

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Trilogy Metals drills 24.94 metres of 3.55% CuEq at Arctic project, Alaska

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Terra acquiring Con mine option from Newmont, Northwest Territories

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Cassiar Gold drills 23.2 metres of 3.56 g/t gold at Cassiar, British Columbia

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Bonterra drills 1.4 metres of 50.0 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Talisker Intercepts High Grade Results from Unexplored Historic Gap Between Bralorne and Pioneer Extending the 77 Vein

9 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Taseko up 10% on copper permit news

8 hours ago Staff Writer

Trilogy Metals drills 24.94 metres of 3.55% CuEq at Arctic project, Alaska

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Gold Terra acquiring Con mine option from Newmont, Northwest Territories

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Cassiar Gold drills 23.2 metres of 3.56 g/t gold at Cassiar, British Columbia

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Bonterra drills 1.4 metres of 50.0 g/t gold at Gladiator, Quebec

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.