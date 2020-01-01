QMX drills 185 metres of 2.16 g/t gold at Bonnefond deposit

3 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

QMX Gold Corp. [QMX-TSXV; QMXGF-OTCQX] reported results from the continuing deep exploration drilling program on the 100%-owned Bonnefond deposit. Drill hole 17315-20-149 was completed as part of a series of deep drill holes testing the potential below the conceptual pit shell at Bonnefond. The Bonnefond deposit is located in the Val d’Or East Zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Highlights include 2.16 g/t gold over 185.0 metres within the 2020 mineral resource estimate conceptual pit shell; 10.88 g/t gold over 11.2 metres, including 37.88 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 620 metres; and 11.31 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,040 metres.

DDH 149 confirms the results of DDH 121 and the potential of the Bonnefond deposit below the 2020 mineral resource estimate (MRE) conceptual pit shell.

“Again, the Bonnefond deposit has proven highly prolific, returning impressive results near surface as well as at depth,” said Dr. Andreas Rompel, vice-president, exploration. “It is now evident that we have high-grade mineralization from high up to deep down in the intrusion, its intersecting shear zones and the immediate environment. We will continue to test this potential with the intention to enlarge our resource at Bonnefond. We are keenly awaiting the results of the next holes at this location.”

Within the 2020 MRE conceptual pit shell, DDH 149 intersected 2.16 g/t gold over 185.0 metres with several enriched intervals varying from 4.01 g/t gold over 23.1 metres to 7.62 g/t gold over 15.0 metres.

Below the pit shell, the hole intersected several mineralized intervals and was successful at intersecting the continuities of two deep intervals of DDH 121. At a depth of 621.0 metres, DDH 149 intersected 10.88 g/t gold over 11.2 metres, including 37.88 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and in DDH 121, the same mineralized horizon returned a grade of 6.37 g/t gold over 11.2 metres at 590 metres down hole. At 1,040.0 metres, DDH 149 intersected 11.31 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, the same horizon graded 35.56 g/t gold over 4.0 metres in DDH 121.

QMX has four drill rigs operating on the Bonnefond property. QMX Gold expects to mobilize additional drill rigs as soon as the field conditions allow it to start its winter drilling program at Bevcon and the New Louvre deposits.


Share this article

More Stories

Generation Mining drills 43 metres grading 2.82 g/t PdEq at Marathon Project

3 hours ago Resource World

Sun Summit Makes High-Grade Gold Discovery At Buck; Drills 17 Metres Of 5.86 G/T Gold Including 3 Metres Of 23.05 G/T Gold And 7.5 Metres Of 10.19 G/T Gold Including 1.5 Metres Of 49.60 G/T Gold

3 hours ago Resource World

Ivanhoe’s Friedland sees copper price rising in 2021

3 hours ago Resource World

Garibaldi drills deepest nickel-copper hole at E&L Project

1 day ago Resource World

St. James Gold acquires Newfoundland gold play claims

1 day ago Resource World

Oroco Resource closes $15.48 million private placement

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

QMX drills 185 metres of 2.16 g/t gold at Bonnefond deposit

3 hours ago Resource World

Generation Mining drills 43 metres grading 2.82 g/t PdEq at Marathon Project

3 hours ago Resource World

Sun Summit Makes High-Grade Gold Discovery At Buck; Drills 17 Metres Of 5.86 G/T Gold Including 3 Metres Of 23.05 G/T Gold And 7.5 Metres Of 10.19 G/T Gold Including 1.5 Metres Of 49.60 G/T Gold

3 hours ago Resource World

Ivanhoe’s Friedland sees copper price rising in 2021

3 hours ago Resource World

Garibaldi drills deepest nickel-copper hole at E&L Project

1 day ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.