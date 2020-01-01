QMX drills 185 metres of 2.16 g/t gold at Bonnefond deposit

Share this article















QMX Gold Corp. [QMX-TSXV; QMXGF-OTCQX] reported results from the continuing deep exploration drilling program on the 100%-owned Bonnefond deposit. Drill hole 17315-20-149 was completed as part of a series of deep drill holes testing the potential below the conceptual pit shell at Bonnefond. The Bonnefond deposit is located in the Val d’Or East Zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Highlights include 2.16 g/t gold over 185.0 metres within the 2020 mineral resource estimate conceptual pit shell; 10.88 g/t gold over 11.2 metres, including 37.88 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 620 metres; and 11.31 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 1,040 metres.

DDH 149 confirms the results of DDH 121 and the potential of the Bonnefond deposit below the 2020 mineral resource estimate (MRE) conceptual pit shell.

“Again, the Bonnefond deposit has proven highly prolific, returning impressive results near surface as well as at depth,” said Dr. Andreas Rompel, vice-president, exploration. “It is now evident that we have high-grade mineralization from high up to deep down in the intrusion, its intersecting shear zones and the immediate environment. We will continue to test this potential with the intention to enlarge our resource at Bonnefond. We are keenly awaiting the results of the next holes at this location.”

Within the 2020 MRE conceptual pit shell, DDH 149 intersected 2.16 g/t gold over 185.0 metres with several enriched intervals varying from 4.01 g/t gold over 23.1 metres to 7.62 g/t gold over 15.0 metres.

Below the pit shell, the hole intersected several mineralized intervals and was successful at intersecting the continuities of two deep intervals of DDH 121. At a depth of 621.0 metres, DDH 149 intersected 10.88 g/t gold over 11.2 metres, including 37.88 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and in DDH 121, the same mineralized horizon returned a grade of 6.37 g/t gold over 11.2 metres at 590 metres down hole. At 1,040.0 metres, DDH 149 intersected 11.31 g/t gold over 2.0 metres, the same horizon graded 35.56 g/t gold over 4.0 metres in DDH 121.

QMX has four drill rigs operating on the Bonnefond property. QMX Gold expects to mobilize additional drill rigs as soon as the field conditions allow it to start its winter drilling program at Bevcon and the New Louvre deposits.

Share this article













