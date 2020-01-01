QMX Gold drills 101 metres of 2.31 g/t gold

Share this article















QMX Gold Corp. [QMX-TSXV; QMXGF-OTCQX] has released additional assay results from the infill drilling program at the Bonnefond deposit located in the Val d’Or East Zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Highlights include (Grades uncut; lengths are measured along hole):

DDH 17315-19-074 (extension) returned 8.92 g/t gold over 4.0 metres in a shear zone;

DDH 17315-19-098 returned 2.31 g/t gold over 101.0 metres in the tonalite, including 9.99 gold over 13.5 metres;

DDH 17315-19-099 returned 2.23 g/t over 36.0 metres in the tonalite, and 3.46 g/t gold over 4.5 metres in a shear zone.

Results are part of the infill drilling program on the Bonnefond tonalitic intrusive and on shear zones located to the south of the tonalite. One of the four holes reported was an extension of an earlier drill hole, DDH 17315-19-074.

“Our flagship project has yet again impressed us with excellent grade over several metres,” said Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration. “We will continue to enlarge the area of the Bonnefond resource and subsequently the ounces within the resource. Our endeavour to target the auriferous shears and contacts has been highly successful as a result of our advanced understanding of the structural nature of the mineralization processes.”

The four drill holes are located in the central part of the Bonnefond deposit. Drill holes 17315-19-086, 099 and 074 were drilled on a North-South orientation while 17315-19-098 was drilled across the tonalitic intrusion in an E-W direction, (Figure 2).

Holes 17315-19-086 and 099 were drilled through the tonalitic intrusion and intersected mineralization grading 1.23 g/t gold over 82.1 metres and 2.23 g/t gold over 36.0 metres, respectively. South of the intrusive, the holes tested the Bijou shear. Mineralization in the shear graded 1.60 g/t gold over 8.5 metres and 3.09 g/t gold over 3.0 metres, respectively. Hole 17315-19-099 also intersected 3.46 g/t gold over 4.5 metres and 3.77 g/t gold over 4.0 metres in two additional shear zones located between the intrusive and the Bijou shear.

Hole 17315-19-074 was initially drilled to complete the drilling pattern in the Bonnefond pit shell. The hole was extended to explore the shear zones between the intrusive and Bijou Shear. One of these shear zones returned 8.92 g/t gold over 4.0 metres.

Hole 17315-19-098 was drilled East-West across the tonalitic body to locate the exact position of the eastern contact of the intrusive. The hole crosses the trend of most drill holes completed to date. The hole returned 2.31 g/t gold over 101 metres in the tonalite, including an enriched zone with 9.99 g/t gold over 13.5 metres.

As reported on March 24, QMX temporarily suspended fieldwork activities on its Val d’Or East project in line with the Quebec Government’s guidance. QMX’s exploration team was prepared for this development and is using this period to advance 3D modelling, targeting and historical data compilation activities remotely. The company is in a very strong financial position and once the work stoppage is lifted by the Quebec government and it is safe for our staff and consultants to return to the field, QMX will be well prepared to quickly resume its drilling activities.

As previously reported, QMX increased its drilling activities in late February which allowed it to complete the planned 14,400-metre winter infill drilling program on the Bonnefond deposit. QMX has prepared an additional 6,000-metre exploration program to the east and west of Bonnefond, which it will initiate once it is safe to restart fieldwork in the area.

QMX has donated its inventory of masks, Tyvek suits, and gloves to the local area hospital.

