QMX Gold reports strong results from Val d’Or, Quebec

QMX Gold Corp. [QMX-TSXV; QMXGF-OTCQX] reported further assays from the winter 2020 infill drilling program from the Bonnefond deposit located in the Val d’Or East Zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Highlights (grades uncut; lengths are core lengths):

DDH 17315-20-109 returned 6.02 g/t gold over 4.0 metres in a shear zone south of the Bonnefond intrusive. DDH 17315-20-110 returned 21.29 g/t gold over 4.5 metres in a shear zone south of the Bonnefond intrusive. DDH 17315-20-113 returned 4.75 g/t gold over 7.0 metres and 3.73 g/t gold over 4.5 metres in two distinct shear zones to the north of the Bonnefond intrusive.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, vice-president, exploration, said, “We will continue to build on the existing resource at Bonnefond. We are very excited to continue drilling at Bonnefond’s extensive shear zone, and will extend our exploration effort to the previously drilled River target, which was highly successful, and the newly defined Poulmaque target along a newly defined shear zone.

“It is important to reiterate the exceptionally strong position QMX is in, with a solid balance sheet, multiple highly prospective gold targets across its extensive land package, and the updated Bonnefond resource estimate, which is expected in the coming months,” stated Brad Humphrey, President and CEO. “Currently we have three drill rigs turning.”

The six drill holes included in this batch of assays are located in the eastern half of the Bonnefond deposit and targeted the series of shear zones located to the south and north of the tonalite. The drilling campaign successfully achieved its objective to test the extension and grade continuity of the mineralized shears east of the intrusive.

All of the drill holes intersected mineralization close to surface. Drill holes 109, 110 and 112 tested only shear zones located south of the intrusive and returned grades of 6.02 g/t gold over 4.0 metres, 3.54 g/t gold over 6.0 metres and 21.29 g/t gold over 4.5 metres. Drill holes 113, 115 and 118 intersected shear zones located north of the intrusive and within the current pit shell, returning 4.75 g/t gold over 7.0 metres. These new results support the grade continuity and the prospectively of the Bonnefond shear system, which remains open to the east and west.

QMX is updating the 2019 NI 43-101 resource estimate and has begun a 10,000-metre exploration program on Bonnefond to test for new mineralized shear zones north of the current pit shell. The currently known series of shear zones could extend farther north on the Bonnefond property.

QMX has launched follow-up drilling of at least 5,000 metres on the River target as a result of its successful reconnaissance program, which returned 39.83 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 38.69 g/t gold over 3.5 metres.

The planned reconnaissance drilling program on the Poulmaque target will begin in the coming weeks, once the drill pads are permitted.

