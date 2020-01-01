Radisson drills 57.48 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at O’Brien Project, Quebec

Share this article















Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [RDS-TSXV] reported significant high-grade gold intercepts from the continuing 130,000-metre exploration drill program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or in Quebec.

Resource expansion drilling along high-grade trend No. 2 returned multiple high-grade intercepts down to more than 800 metres vertical depth (up to 330 metres below current resources).

Notable intercepts

Hole OB-20-156w1 returned 57.48 g/t gold over 2.80 metres, including 196.00 g/t over 0.80 m. Hole OB-20-156w2 returned 4.79 g/t gold over 10.70 metres including 5.77 g/t over 7.10 m. Hole OB-20-169: 14.51 g/t gold over 2.00 metres, including 27.70 g/t over 1.00 m. Hole OB-20-180 returned 18.42 g/t gold over 5.00 metres, including 42.45 g/t over 2.00 metres. Holes OB-20-156, OB-20-156W1, OB-20-156W2, OB-20-169 and OB-20-180 were designed to target resource expansion at depth along high-grade trend No. 2 following up on previously released results from holes OB-19-106 (14.30 g/t over 2.00 m and 22.17 g/t over 1.80 m) and OB-20-124 (see 8.35 g/t gold over 6.00 m).

A total of 68,835 metres have been drilled so far with results pending for 16,440 metres.

Step-out drilling highlights resource growth potential up to 330 m below current resources in trend No. 2 (600 m east of the old O’Brien mine)

OB-20-156W1 and OB-20-156W2 both returned multiple high-grade intercepts above the 11.32 g/t gold over 11.80 metres intercept previously released in pilot hole OB-20-156, suggesting the potential for resource expansion 330 metres below current resources. These results also appear to align nicely with a historical intercept of 17.46 g/t gold over 1.00 metre (KW-04-02W1) obtained more down plunge at a depth of approximately 1,100 metres.

Holes OB-20-169 and OB-20-180 also returned high-grade gold intercepts farther west and above of OB-20-156W1 and OB-20-156W2. Hole OB-20-180 returned 18.42 g/t gold over 5.00 metres, in separate mineralized zones that appears to align with previously released intercepts of 8.35 g/t gold over 6.00 metres (OB-20-124) and 14.30 g/t over 2.00 metres and 22.17 g/t over 1.80 metres (OB-19-106).

High-grade intercepts obtained in holes OB-20-124, OB-20-156, 156w1, 156w2, OB-20-169 and OB-20-180 appear to have all been obtained around and at the intersection of multiple mineralized structures, supporting the presence for a second mineralized trend 600 metres east of the main infrastructures mined in the old O’Brien mine.

Radisson’s cash balance is approximately $13.7-million.

