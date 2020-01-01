Radisson drills 57.48 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at O’Brien Project, Quebec

12 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [RDS-TSXV] reported significant high-grade gold intercepts from the continuing 130,000-metre exploration drill program at its 100%-owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or in Quebec.

Resource expansion drilling along high-grade trend No. 2 returned multiple high-grade intercepts down to more than 800 metres vertical depth (up to 330 metres below current resources).

Notable intercepts

Hole OB-20-156w1 returned 57.48 g/t gold over 2.80 metres, including 196.00 g/t over 0.80 m. Hole OB-20-156w2 returned 4.79 g/t gold over 10.70 metres including 5.77 g/t over 7.10 m. Hole OB-20-169: 14.51 g/t gold over 2.00 metres, including 27.70 g/t over 1.00 m. Hole OB-20-180 returned 18.42 g/t gold over 5.00 metres, including 42.45 g/t over 2.00 metres. Holes OB-20-156, OB-20-156W1, OB-20-156W2, OB-20-169 and OB-20-180 were designed to target resource expansion at depth along high-grade trend No. 2 following up on previously released results from holes OB-19-106 (14.30 g/t over 2.00 m and 22.17 g/t over 1.80 m) and OB-20-124 (see 8.35 g/t gold over 6.00 m).

A total of 68,835 metres have been drilled so far with results pending for 16,440 metres.

Step-out drilling highlights resource growth potential up to 330 m below current resources in trend No. 2 (600 m east of the old O’Brien mine)

OB-20-156W1 and OB-20-156W2 both returned multiple high-grade intercepts above the 11.32 g/t gold over 11.80 metres intercept previously released in pilot hole OB-20-156, suggesting the potential for resource expansion 330 metres below current resources. These results also appear to align nicely with a historical intercept of 17.46 g/t gold over 1.00 metre (KW-04-02W1) obtained more down plunge at a depth of approximately 1,100 metres.

Holes OB-20-169 and OB-20-180 also returned high-grade gold intercepts farther west and above of OB-20-156W1 and OB-20-156W2. Hole OB-20-180 returned 18.42 g/t gold over 5.00 metres, in separate mineralized zones that appears to align with previously released intercepts of 8.35 g/t gold over 6.00 metres (OB-20-124) and 14.30 g/t over 2.00 metres and 22.17 g/t over 1.80 metres (OB-19-106).

High-grade intercepts obtained in holes OB-20-124, OB-20-156, 156w1, 156w2, OB-20-169 and OB-20-180 appear to have all been obtained around and at the intersection of multiple mineralized structures, supporting the presence for a second mineralized trend 600 metres east of the main infrastructures mined in the old O’Brien mine.

Radisson’s cash balance is approximately $13.7-million.


Share this article

More Stories

Drones deliver better data, save money and enhance safety

5 hours ago Resource World

New Gold takes 15% stake in Harte Gold

10 hours ago Staff Writer

LabGold to test high-grade Newfoundland targets, stock rises

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Trifecta Gold drills 3.63 g/t gold over 15.24 metres at Yuge Project, Nevada

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Lithium South doubles lithium recovery to 80% at Hombre Muerto North, Argentina

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Freeman Gold drills 151 metres of 2.5 g/t gold at Lemhi Project, Idaho

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Drones deliver better data, save money and enhance safety

5 hours ago Resource World

New Gold takes 15% stake in Harte Gold

10 hours ago Staff Writer

LabGold to test high-grade Newfoundland targets, stock rises

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Trifecta Gold drills 3.63 g/t gold over 15.24 metres at Yuge Project, Nevada

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Lithium South doubles lithium recovery to 80% at Hombre Muerto North, Argentina

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.