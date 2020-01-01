Radisson drills 8.35 g/t gold over 6.00 metres at O’Brien Project

Share this article















Radisson Mining Resources Inc. [RDS-TSXV] has released significant high-grade gold intercepts from the continuing 60,000-metre exploration drill program at its O’Brien gold project located along the Larder Lake Cadillac break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val d’Or, Quebec.

The program resumed on May 11 after having paused on March 24 in response to government of Quebec orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO, said, “Drilling at O’Brien has continued to deliver excellent results. The initial part of our program was successful in demonstrating strong continuity of high-grade mineralization in the 36E and F zones down to a depth of 950 metres, and within a mineralized trend similar to that historically mined at O’Brien. This area remains a high-priority target for us, with assays pending for holes OB-19-98W1 and OB-19-98-W2, which intersected visible gold in mineralized zones to the west of and above a previously released intercept of 66.71 g/t gold over 4.70 metres.

“We are also pleased that recent drilling has demonstrated the potential for a second mineralized trend to the east, largely untested below 400 metres. In particular, hole OB-20-124 returned 8.35 g/t gold over 6.00 metres (including 10.33 g/t over 3.00 metres), intersecting what appears to be a high-grade structure in a largely untested area, and highlighting a potential second steeply-dipping trend approximately 300 metres east of the high-grade trend defined in the 36E Zone.”

Bouchard continued, “In addition, OB-19-111W2 intersected 13.86 g/t gold over 2.10 metres (including 41.00 g/t gold over 0.70 metres), 45 metres below a previously released intercept of 26.42 g/t gold over 2.05 metres (in hole OB-19-111), both intercepts near the western boundary of resources defined in the F Zone. These holes, along with historical high-grade intercepts highlight an opportunity to add resources in the gap between current resources and the old O’Brien mine.”

He added, “Results released so far represent only about 35% of our planned 60,000-metre program and we look forward to further drilling these high-potential areas in the coming weeks. With results continuing to validate our litho-structural model, we are increasingly confident we can meaningfully grow resources with upcoming drilling in what appears to be a target-rich environment. We are pleased to have our exploration team on site at O’Brien again to resume our fully funded drill campaign and look forward to releasing additional results in the coming weeks.”

Radisson Mining Resources is focused on its 100%-owned O’Brien Project in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac break in Abitibi, Quebec. The camp has produced over 21 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years.

