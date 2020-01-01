Red Pine drills 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 metres at Wawa project, Ontario

Share this article

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTCQB], in 2021 and 2022, began greenfield exploration in the Darwin-Grace mine area at the 100%-owned Wawa gold project locasted 2 km southeast of Wawa, northern Ontario, revealing a multidimensional network of mineralized shear zones that each has potential to host zones of gold mineralization.

Three major structures can now be identified in the area as The Grace shear zone, the Nyman shear zone and a newly discovered, yet-to-be-named shear zone.

Visual indicators of gold mineralization of quartz veins containing pyrite, arsenopyrite or visible gold have been observed in the three shear zones and in multiple intersections in the Nyman shear zone. The intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 metres in the Nyman shear zone in DG-22-317 supports the association between the positive visual indicators and gold mineralization (other intersections/holes pending).

The discovery of gold mineralization 65 metres below surface in the Nyman shear zone opens a large exploration target in the structure between surface and the lower levels of the former Darwin-Grace mine. The intersection in DG-22-317 sits at the edge of drilling in the Nyman shear zone area and is supporting the hypothesis that gold mined in the lower levels of the former Darwin-Grace mine could extend close to surface.

“The Darwin-Grace area has remained a target of interest for us since 2017 when six holes were drilled, all intersecting shallow gold mineralization of up to 57 g/t over 2.34 metres in hole DG-17-56. We have budgeted a portion of this year’s phase 1 exploration program to follow up on these successes. The potential of the Darwin-Grace area to host high-grade gold mineralization is well known with historical operations averaging over 11 grams per tonne in 1934 (40 tonnes per day) with one vein averaging 571 oz/ton from the 900-foot mark,” stated Quentin Yarie, president and CEO.

The intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 metres in DG-22-317 in the Nyman shear zone (greater than 3.5 km south of the Surluga deposit) is associated with the intersections of two sets of quartz veins, with each vein set containing disseminated pyrite, minor chalcopyrite and spotted visible gold. The intersecting set of quartz veins supports the multidimensionality of mineralization in the Darwin-Grace area. Furthermore, the lineation of intersection between the vein sets is forming an exploration target of high potential to extend the mineralization.

All drilling data for the Wawa gold project, including collar, survey and individual assays, are available on Red Pine’s website.

The Wawa gold project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size.

Share this article