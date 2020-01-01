Red Pine drills high-grade gold at Wawa project, Ontario

Share this article















Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV; RDEXF-OTC] reported new and notable results from its 2021 drilling program at the Wawa gold project, including the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto vein 30 metres downdip of the current boundary of the Minto mine deposit inferred resource.

Highlights of the 2021 drilling program include an intersection in SD-21-298A of 109.37 g/t gold (uncut) over 2.68 metres of true width (TW) in the Minto vein, including 314 g/t gold over 0.84 metres (TW) and 26.93 g/t gold over 0.95 metres (TW), 30 metres away from the current boundary of the resource; extension of high-grade gold mineralization in SD-21-298A in the newly identified Sadowski gold zone with the intersection of 24.8 g/t gold over 1.15 m core length; and visible gold has been observed in three different veins in the Jubilee shear zone in SD-21-298A (results pending).

Quentin Yarie, president and CEO, said, “The confirmation that high-grade gold mineralization extends downdip of the current resource of the Minto mine deposit is a significant development for the Wawa gold project. With the overlapping relationship between the Minto mine and the Jubilee shear zones, we have two exploration targets that are testing concurrently with the same drill hole. Additionally, the extension of high-grade gold mineralization in the Sadowski gold zone continues to show that the property has significant greenfield exploration potential.

“Red Pine has two active drill rigs on site that are concurrently testing the Surluga deposit to the north and south, and the Minto mine deposit. A third drill is on site waiting for a crew with which the company will test some of the greenfield targets near the historic Darwin Grace mine.”

As part of its continuing 2021 exploration drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern depth extensions of the Surluga deposit and the Minto mine south deposit. At the southern end of the Surluga deposit, in holes SD-21-296A, 297A and 298A, the Jubilee shear zone was successfully intersected up to 400 metres away from the current boundary of the Surluga deposit resource. Results in the Jubilee shear zone for holes SD-21-296A and 297A have been released, whereas those for 298A remain pending (bottom half of hole 298A). Visible gold has been observed in three different veins in the Jubilee shear zone in SD-21-298A.

Drilling at the southern end of the Surluga deposit also resulted in the discovery of the downdip extension of the Minto vein in the Minto mine shear zone in SD-21-297A, and to the discovery of significant mineralization in the Minto vein in SD-21-298A.

The +6,800-hectare Wawa gold project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of northern Ontario.

