Reunion Gold drills 2.69 g/t gold over 59 metres of at Oko West, Guyana

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTC] reported significant new gold intersections from its continuing phase 3 drill program at its 100%-optioned Oko West project in Guyana. Hole D21-053, which represents the deepest mineralized intersection to date, returned gold mineralization of 2.69 g/t gold over 59.0 metres to a vertical depth of approximately 222 metres below surface in unweathered rock.

Hole D21-054, the third deepest hole drilled to date, also extended the deposit to depth in unweathered rock, returning 2.98 g/t gold over 64.50 metres to a vertical depth of approximately 194 metres. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

These recent drill holes demonstrate that gold mineralization continues strongly at depth into unweathered rocks. Lateral continuity of mineralization in the northern 2.5 km of the deposit continues to be confirmed. The Oko West deposit remains open along strike and to depth. The southern 3.5 km of the 6 km long geochemical gold anomaly remains open and largely untested.

The highlight composite intersections from this set of results can be seen in Table 1 and includes five of the 12 highest grade times meter composite intercepts reported to date from the project. The complete set of results from this release will be posted on the Company website.

The reported results are part of the ongoing 9,000-metre phase 3 drill program at Oko West, followed by a planned 15,000-metre phase 4 program. The ongoing program aims at continuing to expand the resource laterally and along strike between existing fences of drilling and, importantly, to continue to expand the deposit to depth into the unweathered rocks.

Carlos Bertoni, Interim CEO, stated: “We are pleased by the lengths and grades of the mineralized intersections being reported. The deposit shows good continuity and is expanding at depth in the northern 2.5-km stretch of the soil gold anomaly, where most of the drilling has occurred to date. The phase 4, 15,000-metre drill program, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022, with the goal of outlining a significant maiden resource at Oko West contained within an open pit.”

The next steps to advance the Oko West deposit over the next six months include continued drill testing aimed at expanding the deposit laterally, along strike and to depth along the northern 2,500 meters of mineralization; use the RC rig to drill “scout” holes to test the southern 3.5 km of the geochemical anomaly and to look for potential parallel deposits to the west of the known deposit; follow up the initial positive metallurgical results with a complete metallurgical test pla; and launch an environmental baseline study to IFC standards.

Doug Flegg, B.Sc., MBA, CFA, has been appointed as its Business Development Advisor.

