Ridgestone drills 19.3 metres of 1.56% copper, 1.8 g/t gold at Rebeico, Mexico

Share this article















Ridgestone Mining Inc. [RMI-TSXV; RIGMF-OTCQB] reported encouraging results from geophysical surveys and follow-up exploration on its 100%-owned Rebeico Project in Sonora, Mexico.

An induced polarization (IP) and resistivity surveys totaling 31.4 line-kilometres (~6.0 sq. km) were previously completed by Zonge International of Tucson, Arizona. A strong IP high (chargeability anomaly) with an extent of 1,400 metres north-south and 800 metres east-west was identified south of the Alaska vein. This anomaly is most pronounced beneath the Company’s Elena concession where surface sampling has returned up to 3.77% copper and 0.741 ppm gold.

High-grade copper plus or minus gold is pervasive throughout the property with 1.56% copper plus 1.80 g/t gold intersected over 19.3 metres from surface at the New Year Zone and 2.78% copper plus 8.69 g/t gold over 2.0 metres from the Alaska Vein.

Jonathan George, Ridgestone’s CEO, commented, “The IP and resistivity survey has outlined a strong anomaly which is very pronounced at the Elena concession. Given the significant copper intersected from drilling on the New Year Zone and Alaska Vein, in addition to the high-grade surface samples from the Elena concession, we are highly encouraged about the potential for a significant copper system at Rebeico.”

The Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity surveys comprised coverage of 31.4-line kilometers of dipole-dipole measurements over an area of approximately 6 km2.

The survey originated over the key Alaska vein, and provided coverage south through the New Year Zone and Elena concession. A summary report of the data provided by Zonge included 15 sets of IP and resistivity cross sections and horizontal slices at various elevations.

The Zonge report identified a pronounced high-chargeability feature which was encountered to the south and east of the Alaska vein at depths of 250 to 300 metres below surface, progressively increasing in width and intensity toward the south. This high-chargeability anomaly was identified over a total extent of 1,400 metres north-south and 800 metres east-west.

The upper portion of the anomaly becomes progressively closer to the surface toward the south and is strongest beneath the company’s Elena concession.

Samples from copper mineralized outcrops at the Elena concession assayed up to 3.77% copper over 1.5 metres and 3.42% copper over 1.5 metres; other samples assayed up to 0.741 ppm gold.

Share this article













