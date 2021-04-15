Riverside, Carlyle drill 3.3 metres of 3.37 g/t gold at Cecilia, Mexico

Share this article















Riverside Resources Inc. [RRI-TSXV; RVSDF-OTCQB; R00-FSE] provided the second batch of results from the drilling program at the Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico, where work is continuing with 50% optionee partner Carlyle Commodities Corp. [CCC-CSE; DLRYF-OTC; 1OZ-FSE].

Following the first batch of results announced April 15, 2021, Riverside and Carlyle are now reporting additional anomalous intercepts in the last two drill holes of the Phase I drilling program, including 3.3 metres of 3.37 g/t gold, including 1.3 metres (TW) of 8.82 g/t gold at the North Breccia target (CED21-006) and 3.05 metres of 0.67 g/t gold at the Central target (CED21-007). Surface and shallow subsurface expression of the mineralization and alteration in drill holes appear to demonstrate the top of a robust hydrothermal system, which could be expanded at depth, with expectation of a more developed gold and silver system based upon the geologic modelling and logging of these core holes.

Riverside’s president and CEO, Dr. John-Mark Staude, said, “We are pleased to see this program progress with Carlyle Commodities Corp. where we are shareholders and delighted to see the exploration program return higher-grade gold. These new results continue to build upon the historical work by Cambior and others, combined with the current 2021 drill campaign, which is beginning to show new target ideas, new gold mineralization controls and widening the perspective for discoveries. We look forward to additional drilling and providing more discovery opportunities at the Cecilia project with our partner Carlyle Commodities.”

Drill hole CED21-006 is perpendicular to hole CED21-005 which was announced earlier this month with 22 metres at 1.5 g/t gold with an indication that the holes are beginning to develop different dimensions and are open for further drilling as all intercepts have been very shallow to date. The CED21-007 is the first hole by Riverside into the Central target area and further follow-up will now be warranted as gold has been found on structures and previous small-scale mining has been developed along various trends. The Riverside and Carlyle exploration program is on track and plans are to continue with more drilling and building upon these positive results from the phase I program at the Cerro Magallanes dome as well as over the broader district, which includes at least six additional regional targets.

Share this article













