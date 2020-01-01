Riverside Resources samples 83.2 g/t gold, 4,816 g/t silver at La Union, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. [RRI-TSXV; RVSDF-OTCQB; R99-FSE] reported high-grade surface sample assay results from its most recent field exploration program at La Union project in Sonora, Mexico.

After completing a claim consolidation in September, Riverside conducted a follow-up field mapping and sampling program of 103 samples with the best sample returning 83.2 g/t gold (2.6 oz/ton) gold and 4,816 g/t (150 oz/ton) silver. The work further enhanced Riverside’s understanding of the structural and lithological context by linking the small historical workings into a larger regional context. Although the project is still in its initial stages, mineralization appears to be of manto-chimney and replacement type within Precambrian to Cambrian sedimentary rocks.

Previous sampling this year by Riverside returned high-grade gold assays up to 59.4 g/t gold from dump materials and surface sampling. Following up on this high-grade discovery Riverside’s team returned and was able to define the extent of the mineralization. The highlights of this latest work defined high-grade polymetallic samples up to 30% zinc, 83.2 g/t gold, 4,816 g/t silver and 10.3% lead. Of the 103 samples assay value ranged from 83.3 g/t gold to non-detectable with about 30% of the samples returning significant values in gold, silver, lead and/or zinc.

Dr. John-Mark Staude, president and CEO, said: “Our surface sampling results continue to return tremendous gold, silver and zinc grades at La Union. We recently expanded the property package here to more than 26 km2 and our ongoing fieldwork is expected to include a geophysical survey and additional mapping and sampling while we advance permitting in tandem with preparation for a maiden drill program in 2022.”

Riverside is currently planning future exploration work, which will include a geophysical survey to better identify the depth and behaviour of mineralization within the grey limestone unit and the structural nature of the lower part of the sedimentary sequence. The next stage in exploration will be to compile the proposed geophysics with the existing information to identify drill targets for a 2022 program.


