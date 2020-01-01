RJK Explorations: Indicator minerals correct for large diamonds

Share this article















RJK Explorations Ltd. [TSXV-RJX.A; OTC-RJKAF] reported diamond and indicator results from work completed at CF Mineral Research Ltd (CFM), Kelowna, BC. CFM carried out attrition milling, heavy mineral processing, picking and electron microprobe analysis to identify and probe for diamond indicator minerals and caustic fusion for microdiamond analysis from three sample batches totalling 165 kilograms recovered from four drill holes at the Paradis prospect, part of the Bishop Nipissing diamond project 10 km southeast of Cobalt, northeastern Ontario..

Dr. Charles Fipke commented, “The Paradis kimberlite our lab tested has indicator mineral chemistry that appears to me to be similar to that found at the Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho, Africa. RJK will be sending CFM additional material from the larger 4-ton sample currently being processed in Thunder Bay which may give me a better indication of its chemistry.”

Africa’s Letšeng diamond mine in Lesotho is unique in that it produces the highest percentage of large diamonds and the highest dollar value per carat of all the diamond mines worldwide. Additional testing and analysis of the Paradis indicator minerals is ongoing, but this news from CF Mineral Research reinforces RJK’s hypothesis that one of the company’s newly discovered kimberlites could be the source of the 800-carat Nipissing Diamond discovered in the early 1900s.

A total of 1,914 grains were picked as potential kimberlite indicator minerals. From the heavy mineral concentrates, 283 grains were probed and classified into 6 diamond indicator minerals: olivine/forsterite, chromite and high titanium chromite, clinopyroxene, peridotitic pyroxene, eclogitic garnet and peridotitic garnet. Of the 283 microprobe analyses, 83 grains possibly formed in the diamond stability field along with the diamonds. A total of 5 microdiamonds were recovered and all stones are described as natural, white, chip with adamantine lustre, very strong colour emission with no inclusions.

Glenn Kasner, President, stated, “To find diamonds in every small sample we have sent for analysis is a great start. Learning the indicator minerals in Paradis show similarities to kimberlites in Lesotho is also encouraging. Using the company’s research, we can now zero-in on targets with small diameter core drilling to test for kimberlite bodies with minimal time and expenditure. RJK intends to test additional targets over the next few weeks before the Christmas break. Given the position of the kimberlite discoveries below the shallow overburden, we intend to take additional bulk samples of our new discoveries in 2021.”

