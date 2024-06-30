Rock Tech Lithium closes US$39.6M tranche one of placement

Share this article

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. [RCK-TSXV; RCKTF-OTC; RJIB-FSE] closed the first tranche of its previously announced brokered offering of units of Rock Tech, on a private placement basis, to certain U.S. and international investors at a price of US$4.20 per unit (or approximately C$5.38) In connection with closing, the company issued 9,430,476 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$39.6 million (or approximately C$50.7 million)

Each Unit consists of one common share of Rock Tech and one common warrant of Rock Tech good to buy one share at an exercise price of C$6.77 per Warrant Share until June 30, 2024. Rock Tech anticipates closing the approximately US$1.4 million remaining under the Offering under one or more additional tranches in the near future.

Rock Tech intends to use net proceeds of the offering to finance the construction of the its proposed high-grade lithium hydroxide converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany, to fund the continued exploration and development of its Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario and for general corporate purposes.

The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares have been conditionally accepted for listing on the TSXV, which is subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide “made in Germany”. As early as 2024, the company intends to commission Europe’s first lithium converter with a nameplate production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s goal is to create the world’s first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech has a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake Project and, as early as 2030, around 50% of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

