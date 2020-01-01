Rockcliff drills 6 metres of 4.9% CuEq at Copperman project, Manitoba

Rockcliff Metals Corp. [RCLF-CSE; SVVZF-OTC] reported additional high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) drill results from its completed phase 1 drill program at the company’s 100%-owned Copperman property in the Snow Lake mining camp, Manitoba.

Significant interpreted true thicknesses and grades are highlighted in the associated table and include drill hole RCU21-006 that returned 3.4% copper equivalent (CuEq) across 3.0 metres, including 4.7% CuEq across 1.0 metres. RCU21-009 returned 4.9% CuEq across 6.0 metres, including 6.6% CuEq across 4.0 metres. RCU21-010 returned 6.6% CuEq across 10.0 metres, including 13.5% CuEq across 4.0 metres. RCU21-011 returned 2.4% CuEq across 5.0 metres, including 4.5% CuEq across 1.4 metres.

Refer to company press release for more drill results.

Rockcliff”s interim president and CEO, Don Christie, commented: “Phase 1 exploration drilling at Copperman has been extremely successful. It has intersected significant, thick, high-grade copper-zinc mineralization. Drilling across a strike length of 130 metres and to depths of up to 200 metres vertical have encountered disseminated, semi-massive and massive chalcopyrite and sphalerite sulphides in multiple lenses of up to 10 metres thick. Mineralization remains open in all directions and is exposed at surface in historical trenches. A phase 2 drill program planned in early January will attempt to expand the mineralized footprint as well as test several nearby undrilled geophysical anomalies. The Copperman property remains a top exploration drill priority for Rockcliff that is strategically located near existing infrastructure including an operational mill and tailings facility.”

To date, a total of 22 holes have been completed totalling 4,241 metres targeting in and around the historical Copperman deposit. Holes RCU021-12 to RCU021-022 are out for assay or presently being split and sampled.

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company with several advanced-stage, high-grade copper- and VMS-dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km2 and includes seven of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt. Rockcliff has a joint venture with Hudbay at the company’s 49%-owned Talbot copper deposit.