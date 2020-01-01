Rockcliff drills 6 metres of 4.9% CuEq at Copperman project, Manitoba

20 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article
more

Rockcliff Metals Corp. [RCLF-CSE; SVVZF-OTC] reported additional high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) drill results from its completed phase 1 drill program at the company’s 100%-owned Copperman property in the Snow Lake mining camp, Manitoba.

Significant interpreted true thicknesses and grades are highlighted in the associated table and include drill hole RCU21-006 that returned 3.4% copper equivalent (CuEq) across 3.0 metres, including 4.7% CuEq across 1.0 metres. RCU21-009 returned 4.9% CuEq across 6.0 metres, including 6.6% CuEq across 4.0 metres. RCU21-010 returned 6.6% CuEq across 10.0 metres, including 13.5% CuEq across 4.0 metres. RCU21-011 returned 2.4% CuEq across 5.0 metres, including 4.5% CuEq across 1.4 metres.

Refer to company press release for more drill results.

Rockcliff”s interim president and CEO, Don Christie, commented: “Phase 1 exploration drilling at Copperman has been extremely successful. It has intersected significant, thick, high-grade copper-zinc mineralization. Drilling across a strike length of 130 metres and to depths of up to 200 metres vertical have encountered disseminated, semi-massive and massive chalcopyrite and sphalerite sulphides in multiple lenses of up to 10 metres thick. Mineralization remains open in all directions and is exposed at surface in historical trenches. A phase 2 drill program planned in early January will attempt to expand the mineralized footprint as well as test several nearby undrilled geophysical anomalies. The Copperman property remains a top exploration drill priority for Rockcliff that is strategically located near existing infrastructure including an operational mill and tailings facility.”

To date, a total of 22 holes have been completed totalling 4,241 metres targeting in and around the historical Copperman deposit. Holes RCU021-12 to RCU021-022 are out for assay or presently being split and sampled.

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company with several advanced-stage, high-grade copper- and VMS-dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km2 and includes seven of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt. Rockcliff has a joint venture with Hudbay at the company’s 49%-owned Talbot copper deposit.


Share this article
more

More Stories

Group Ten Metals breaks new ground in the search for battery and platinum group metals

52 mins ago Resource World

HudBay tables maiden Copper World estimate

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Northern Shield samples 28.8 g/t gold at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Tudor, Teuton drill 476.1 metres of 1.09 g/t AuEq at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Rockhaven drills 13.42 metres of 1.37 g/t gold at Klaza prospect, Yukon

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Radius Gold drills 26.90 metres of 353 g/t silver at Amalia, Mexico

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Group Ten Metals breaks new ground in the search for battery and platinum group metals

52 mins ago Resource World

HudBay tables maiden Copper World estimate

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Northern Shield samples 28.8 g/t gold at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Tudor, Teuton drill 476.1 metres of 1.09 g/t AuEq at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

19 hours ago Staff Writer

Rockhaven drills 13.42 metres of 1.37 g/t gold at Klaza prospect, Yukon

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.