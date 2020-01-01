Rockcliff Metals drills high-grade copper at Tower deposit

Share this article















Rockcliff Metals Corp. [RCLF-CSE; RO0A-FSE; A2H60G-WKN] reported that additional drilling completed at its 100%-owned Tower property in the Snow Lake mining camp of western Manitoba has expanded the Tower deposit mineralization along strike and at depth.

Management has determined that it is appropriate that this additional mineralization be added to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) currently being prepared by the company and its independent consultants.

The Tower Deposit’s mineralization strike length has increased to approximately 1,000 metres and has been intersected to depths of approximately 800 metres.

These latest drill results in the deep part of the Tower Deposit appear to add depth and strike length, therefore Rockcliff will complete an updated Mineral Resource model as part of its PEA work. Management is using these new drill hole results to gain further geotechnical knowledge including rock quality characteristics and structural data for the Tower Deposit.

Alistair Ross, President and CEO, commented: “It is fortunate for us to be able to incorporate, mid-stream, this new drill data into our PEA. Although this extends the date for publishing our PEA, it allows us to maintain our promise to deliver a high quality study to the market. The PEA results are anticipated to be known before the end of the year. I believe that when the PEA has been finalized, our shareholders will appreciate the level of confidence they can place in the study results.”

Significant down hole mineralized intervals include 5.35 CuEq over 3.47 metres, 4.21% CuEq over 1.69 metres, 4.98% CuEq over 1.74 metres and 6.39% CuEq over 2.51 metres. Refer to company press releases for all assays.

In an updated mineral resource estimate, indicated resources are 129.8 million lbs CuEq and 34.7 million lbs CuEq inferred.

Rockcliff has a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver.

