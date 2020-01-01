Rockcliff Metals sees big increase in grades at Tower Project

Share this article















Rockcliff Metals Corp. [RCLF-CSE; SWZF-OTC; RO0-FSE] has filed a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Tower Copper (Zinc-Gold-Silver) Project, Manitoba, Canada prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. The Tower Property is part of the company’s Manitoba property portfolio and is located within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt.

Indicated copper grade increased by 26% (4.69% from 3.73%); Indicated gold grade increased by 55% (0.85g/t from 0.55 g/t); Indicated zinc grade increased by 26% (1.32% from 1.05%);

Indicated silver grade increased by 37% (23.7g/t from 17.3g/t); Indicated contained copper metal content increased by 19% (106.1Mlbs from 89.2Mlbs); and Indicated tonnes decreased by 5% (1.03Mt from 1.08Mt).

Alistair Ross, President and CEO, commented, “We continue to be pleasantly surprised by the Tower property drilling results. The significant increase in the copper grade to one of the highest grade deposits in the camp at 4.69% copper bodes well for the PEA analysis. We look forward to receiving the additional drill assay results on holes completed this year since this study was completed.”

A total of 83 drill holes (totalling 34,665 metres) from the entire database were reviewed and 49 of those drill holes (totalling 18,489 metres) were utilized to create the constraining wireframes which have an overall strike length of 850 metres, down-dip projection of 430 metres and average true width of 1.65 metres. There were 313 assays captured by the constraining wireframes that were combined into 147 density weighted composites with an average core length of 1.01 metres. A grade capping evaluation was performed on the composites and gold was capped at 5 g/t, while no capping was required for copper, zinc and silver.

Rockcliff Metals is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tonne-per-day leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba.

The company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 km2 and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

