Rockland pauses exploration in Red Lake due to forest fires

12 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Rockland Resources Ltd. [CSE-RKL] has paused exploration at the Cole Gold Mines Property due to forest fire activity west of Red Lake, Ontario. Several forest fires are currently active 10 to 30 km west of the Cole Property. Of these fires, Fire 77 is significant in that has the potential to reach the west shore of Red Lake and make the situation unsafe for work on the Cole Property. Company personnel had been in communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Red Lake Fire Management Headquarters and on July 11, 2020 the MNRF requested that all of the Company’s personnel vacate the site.

All of Rockland Resources’ staff and contractors have been demobilized from the Project and are safe and accounted for. The Property is not in immediate danger from forest fires, however, the Company is monitoring the situation closely. Subject to the resumption of safe working conditions, the drilling program announced on July 7, 2021 is currently planned to restart on July 25, 2021. The Company would like to thank Bow Narrows Camp, Red Lake, for their support in the demobilization.


Share this article

More Stories

Phenom Resources secures ground along Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada

12 hours ago Resource World

GoldMining tables Colombia gold-copper estimates

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Taseko sells Harmony Gold Project to JDS

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Inomin Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on La Gitana Gold-Silver Project

15 hours ago Resource World

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

16 hours ago Resource World

Barrick Gold says exploration successes point to longer life for Tongon Mine

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rockland pauses exploration in Red Lake due to forest fires

12 hours ago Resource World

Phenom Resources secures ground along Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada

12 hours ago Resource World

GoldMining tables Colombia gold-copper estimates

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Taseko sells Harmony Gold Project to JDS

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Inomin Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on La Gitana Gold-Silver Project

15 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.