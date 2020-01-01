Rockland Resources Initiates Satellite Imagery Survey On Elektra Project, Sonora, Mexico

Share this article

Rockland Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Rockland”) (CSE: RKL) announces that a Long-wave infrared survey (LWIR) survey on the Elektra (“Elektra Project”) claystone lithium project located in northern Sonora, Mexico has been commissioned.

The LWIR satellite data and initial interpretation is being conducted by DIRT Exploration of Cape Town, South Africa. LWIR analysis, through proprietary processing of satellite data, has the ability to map or identify, through reflectance spectroscopy against a set of known standards, mineral distribution over large areas covered by vegetation and shallow cover. The ground-penetrating nature of infrared radiation in the long-wave bands allows viewing of mineral spectra to shallow depths and is well suited to sparsely vegetated terrain such as on the arid terrain of the Elektra Project. The survey will be initiated later this week, with an interpretive report by DIRT is expected within two weeks.

The 41,818 hectares (418 square kilometers) Elektra Project concessions are contiguous to the north (Tecolote) and south (Tule) of Bacanora-Ganfeng’s Sonora Property, covering similar mineralized lithium-bearing clay units localised within volcaniclastic sediment successions in the basins. The Agua Fria target is located southwest of the Sonora Property and was the site of the discovery of significant lithium-bearing clay units in surface exposures and in reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 2016-2017.

Only a limited portion of the Agua Fria target has been drill tested to date. On the Agua Fria target, a total of 16 historic RC drill holes were completed between April and June 2017, comprising 1,762 meters. Historic drill results from this only drill program were encouraging with several intervals of greater than 1,000 ppm Li over widths of up to 54 meters.

Garry Clark, P.Geo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the geological contents of this news release as they pertain to the Elektra Property.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. The Company is also acquiring a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines Property, located in Ball township, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario. The Property consists of 28 mining claims (568 ha) located 30 km west of the Cochenour, Campbell, Red Lake mine complex owned and operated by Evolution Mining. The Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment

