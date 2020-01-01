Rockridge, Eagle Plains drill 14 metres of 2.3% CuEq at Knife Lake Project, Saskatchewan

Share this article















Rockridge Resources Ltd. [ROCK-TSXV; RRRLF-OTCQB] and its partner, Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. [EPL-TSXV], have released initial results from their recently completed diamond drilling program at the Knife Lake copper project in Saskatchewan.

Rockridge drilled a total of 2,043 metres in 12 drill holes and has received assays and completed interpretation for the first nine holes (1,740 m). Results for the remaining three holes will be released once results have been compiled and interpretation is complete. The Knife Lake project, consisting of 81 claims totalling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan, host to the Knife Lake deposit.

The drill program at the Gilbert North and South target areas was designed to evaluate conductivity and magnetic anomalies identified during the 2021 airborne VTEM Plus survey and corresponding surficial geochemical anomalies. Previous surficial work programs have indicated that the stratigraphic position of the targeted anomalies correlates with the Knife Lake deposit to the east. Additional drilling at the Knife Lake deposit was designed to infill resource drilling.

Rockridge’s CEO, Jonathan Wiesblatt, commented: “Although the Knife Lake deposit was discovered many years ago the exploration in and around the maiden resource has been negligible until just recently. The airborne VTEM Plus survey that was conducted in 2021 expanded the regional target areas beyond the Knife Lake deposit, increasing the probabilities of making new and potentially meaningful discoveries. The work at Gilbert Lake has been the first drilling program beyond the Knife Lake deposit in decades, and the results thus far have been very encouraging. We believe that the discovery potential at the broader 15 km Gilbert trend remains high and warrants follow-up work in the near term, which is currently being planned. We continue to learn more about the Knife Lake deposit and are compelled by its high-grade and near-surface composition. The progress we have made at Knife Lake is excellent and lines up with our thesis that the known deposit is a remobilized portion of a larger VMS system.”

Highlights

The 2021 drill program was expanded to 2,043.0 metres in 12 drill holes. Highlight drill intercepts at the Gilbert South target area include pyrrhotite-pyrite-dominant VMS-style (volcanogenic massive sulphide) mineralization hosted at the same stratigraphic horizon as the Knife Lake deposit.

Drilling focused on discovering VMS-style copper deposits along newly defined conductors as well as at the Knife Lake VMS deposit. Infill drilling at the Knife Lake deposit (follow-up to the 2019 drill program) returned 1.95% copper, 0.11 g/t gold, 7.41 g/t silver, 0.53% zinc and 0.02% cobalt (2.34% copper equivalent (CuEq)) over 14.02 metres, beginning at 24.62 metres in hole KF21021.

