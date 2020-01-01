Rokmaster finds new mineral extensions, trends at Revel Ridge, British Columbia

Share this article















Rokmaster Resources Corp. RKR-TSXV; RKMSF-OTC; 1RR-FSE] has outlined recent progress at its 100%-optioned Revel Ridge project 35 km north of Revelstoke, southeast British Columbia, including characterizing the southeastern gold-rich extension of the Revel Ridge Main zone (RRMZ); outlining a second mineralized trend potentially characterized by the carbonate-hosted (carbonate replacement deposit) style silver-lead-zinc rich Revel Ridge Yellowjacket zone (RRYZ); and providing timelines on the 2021 resource update. Underground drilling is currently underway, having resumed November 10.

Southeast Extensions to RRMZ: Soil geochemical surveys have outlined strong As-Pb-Zn soil and talus fines anomalies striking along the trend of the RRMZ to the southeast. Anomalous rock and soil samples extend for an additional 1,900 metres past historic surface diamond drilling and greater than 2,000 metres external to the RR 2020 NI 43-101 gold resource. The area is characterized not only by the persistent presence of the deformation zone which hosts gold at Revel Ridge but also the re-emergence of thick, permissive limestone rock units proximal to the deformation zone. Representative historic rock samples from the interpreted RRMZ in the southeast target area include Zinc Creek with 7.2 g/t gold, 121 g/t silver, 6.55% lead and 12.99% zinc. Y Creek returned 6.47 g/t gold and 36 g/t silver.

A&E South Zone – Ag-Pb-Zn (RRYZ) Mineralized Trend: The A&E South Zone is defined by a series of rock and soil geochemical samples which characterize a near continuous zone of strongly enhanced As-Pb-Zn soil geochemistry over distances exceeding 1,000 metres. Massive sulphide boulders and float samples in this area contained up to 473 g/t silver, 13.39% lead and 37.14% zinc.

Timeline on Revel Ridge resource update: The company reports that all assays from the 39 NQ surface drillholes, completed during the June to October period, have been received and compilation continues with no QAQC issues identified. The complete data base, both surface and underground drillholes, are being integrated into a revised NI 43-101 compliant resource update developed by P&E Mining Consultants.

John Mirko, President and CEO, stated: “Rokmaster’s surface exploration programs continue to demonstrate the untapped potential of large portions of the Revel Ridge property, including surface drilling has doubled the strike length of known mineralization of the RRMZ to the northwest; soil geochemical and talus fine surveys have added 2,000 metres of strike potential to the RRMZ to the southeast. Historic work, including drilling, is exceptionally limited providing strong opportunities for drill testing “tier one” gold targets; and the A&E South Zone has all the geochemical, stratigraphic and structural characteristics of silver rich Carbonate Replacement System (CRD) in an area of no drill testing.

The number of gold-silver-lead-zinc occurrences within the Revel Ridge area demonstrates the strength of the mineralizing system associated with these deposits. Our goal is to continue to advance the RRMZ and RRYZ, simultaneously moving adjacent and related gold – silver and silver-zinc targets forward.”

