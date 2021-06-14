Rokmaster’s Recent Metallurgical Tests Achieve 99.3% Oxidation and 96% Gold Recovery at Revel Ridge

Share this article

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) (“Rokmaster”) is pleased to relay the positive results of the current test work program undertaken on the gold-dominant mineralization from the Revel Ridge Project, located in southeastern British Columbia.

Rokmaster’s recent test program is part of the ongoing assessment of metal recovery technologies to refine and optimize the metallurgical responses of the Revel Ridge Main Zone (“RRMZ”) mineralization.

Previous bulk samples were shipped to Base Metallurgical Labs in Kamloops, B.C., and composited using the same procedures and recipe as formerly used to remake the JL1 composite test sample.

The 2021 JL1 Composite was used to successfully test the new gravity-flotation flowsheet without using any preconcentration. Gravity concentrate and sulphide concentrate were then combined to create the pressure oxidation (“POX”) feed, on which the latest results are below.

Recent POX tests on the upgraded grav-float concentrate are now achieving 96.0 – 99.3% oxidation. The POX parameters to achieve these high levels of oxidation, although continuing to be optimised, are:

Pre-acidification Temperature: 30-60°C Target pH: 1.0-2.2 Retention time: 15 mins – 1 hour

POX Feed Pulp Density: 10-15% solids (w/w) Temperature: 220°C O 2 Over Pressure: 100psig (6.89 bar) Retention time: 60-120mins

Hot Curing Temperature: 90-100°C Retention time: 4 hours



The POX tests are indicating that oxygen transfer is a key consideration for this mineralization, so pulp density and residence time optimizations are ongoing. Mineralogy is also being undertaken to more fully understand the changes through the process.

Leaching of these oxidized concentrates are achieving gold recoveries over 96.0%. Test work is now focussing on optimising the leach parameters, increasing overall recoveries, and other flowsheet alternatives such as the Albion ProcessTM.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

“We are excited about these metallurgical developments, the decreased mass pulls, increased gold concentrate grades, and pressure oxidation parameters being refined with high leach recoveries. We would like to thank those metallurgists for continuing to persevere and achieve such excellent results. Rokmaster will now optimise this flowsheet and undertake variability testing this year.”

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.AusIMM., who is a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and is independent of Rokmaster.

