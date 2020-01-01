Romios drills 3.3 g/t AuEq over 16.9 metres at Lundmark-Akow, Ontario

16 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Romios Gold Resources Inc. [RG-TSXV; RMIOF-OTC; D4R-FSE]   ] reported results from two diamond drill holes completed in September, 2021, on the gold-copper Stockwork target at the 100%-owned Lundmark-Akow Lake project in northwest Ontario. These two holes were part of a nine-hole program totalling 1,756 metres, drilled from eight sites to test a variety of targets across this very large, 7,800-hectare property that is host to at least four different types of gold and copper zones.

The main gold-copper stockwork has appreciable widths and grades across a significant strike length of greater than 125 metres and is open down dip and along strike in both directions.

Broad zones of stockwork veinlet type mineralization were intersected at shallow depths in hole RGR-21-04, assaying up to 3.3 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) (2.6 g/t gold, 0.39% copper) over 16.9 metres (Drilled Width), including 5.1 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t gold, 0.46% copper) over 9.8 metres and 16.9 g/t AuEq (16.03 g/t gold, 0.54% copper) over 2.45 metres.

The same mineralized zone was intersected in two drill holes in 2019. A parallel, narrower zone grading 5.7 g/t gold and 0.24% copper over 2.5 metres was intersected a further 120 metres along strike in hole RGR-21-07.

Mineralization is developed adjacent to a swarm of quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) intrusions which are very abundant, large, and somewhat unique to the NW part of the property. The aeromagnetic pattern of this area suggests that the QFP intrusions are very extensive and provides numerous additional drill targets for this type of shallow, potentially open-pitable mineralization.

The diamond drill rig has been left on the property in order to carry out follow-up drilling in 2022.

“There is a good deal of intriguing mineralization in this project area,” commented Stephen Burega, President. “Almost every drill hole intersects gold-copper mineralization, often two or three different types. The majority of this belt of rocks is quite barren so to find a spot under relatively thin overburden cover like northwest Lundmark-Akow where there is such a clustering of mineralization is very encouraging and we believe that this work could lead to a significant discovery,”


Share this article

More Stories

Iamgold strikes deal on board changes

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Solitario samples up to 50.2 g/t gold at Golden Crest, South Dakota; shares up

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Southern Silver drills 185 g/t silver over 11.8 metres at Cerro Las Minitas, Mexico

16 hours ago Staff Writer

K9 Gold drills 0.944 g/t gold over 20 metres at Stony Lake, Newfoundland

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Great Atlantic drills 56.855 g/t gold over 0.75 metres at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Belmont drills 5.0 metres of 4.4% CuEq at Lone Star

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Iamgold strikes deal on board changes

14 hours ago Staff Writer

Solitario samples up to 50.2 g/t gold at Golden Crest, South Dakota; shares up

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Southern Silver drills 185 g/t silver over 11.8 metres at Cerro Las Minitas, Mexico

16 hours ago Staff Writer

K9 Gold drills 0.944 g/t gold over 20 metres at Stony Lake, Newfoundland

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Romios drills 3.3 g/t AuEq over 16.9 metres at Lundmark-Akow, Ontario

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.