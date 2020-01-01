Roscan Gold drills 5.16 g/t gold over 65 metres at Kandiole Project

Share this article















Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV] reported positive diamond drill results from an additional 10 holes totalling 1,855 metres at its Mankouke South target in Mali, West Africa. Drill hole DDMan-20-41 intersected a high-grade interval in fresh rock of 14 metres at 1.79 g/t gold.

The regional upside potential of the Kandiole Project, outside Mankouke South, is considerable with seven key targets. Initial drilling at Kandiole prospect provides strong impetus for testing near-surface and deep mineralization during the next few months. Highlights at Kandiole included drill hole ACKAN20-39 which intersected 4.0 metres at 11.3 g/t gold.

Drilling highlights at Southern Mankouke included 5.16 g/t gold over 65.0 metres from drill hole DDMan-20-34 from 93.2 m, including 12.6 g/t gold over 7.0 metres from 103.2 metres, including 15.1 g/t gold over 5.0 metres from 138.2 metres. Hole DDMan-20-34 returned 4.03 g/t gold over 28.5 metres from 23.7 m. Other holes returned encouraging assays.

Regional AC drilling included 5.51 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in hole ACKAO-20-82 from 10.0 m and 11.3 g/t gold over 4.0 metres in hole ACKAN-20-39 from 14.0 m.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated: “These first high-grade gold results in fresh rock are very encouraging and point to a deeper feed source for the mineralization at Southern Mankouke. While still early days this often is a trademark of the larger deposits in the district. One of our highest gram metre intersected to date is drill hole DDMan-20-34, which highlights the high-grade potential at Mankouke South where we currently have two drill rigs. In addition, we have extended the vertical depth at Southern Mankouke to 165 metres in drill hole DDMan-20-41 (note: This is not the true width of the mineralized intersection).

“On the regional front, our near-surface drilling continues to extend the lateral footprint of mineralization at the Kandiole target. These latest results definitely warrant follow-up and we will commence a high-resolution airborne survey, which would give indications of any major structural controls. We intend to systematically explore approximately 20 km of Siribaya Mankouke Seko (SMC) corridor after consolidating the corridor post the Komet acquisition.”

Mankouke South is located about 25 km east of B2Gold’s Fekola mine.

Share this article













