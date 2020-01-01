Roscan unveils Mali, West Africa gold discovery

24 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Roscan Gold Corp. [ROSI-TSXV, RCGCF-OTC] said Thursday October 22 it has made a major new gold discovery at the Walia target zone located on recently acquired ground adjoining its Kandiole Project in Mali, West Africa.

The company said its regional exploration program led to the discovery of a new mineralized trend that extends for an estimated 1,500 metres and returned high-grades of 21.4 g/t gold over 8.0 metres, including 77.8 g/t gold over 2.0 metres very close to surface. This new discovery is open in all directions.

Roscan shares rallied on the news, rising 10% or $0.035 to 38.5 cents on active volume of 940,931. The shares are trading in a 52-week range of 55 cents and 10 cents.

Roscan has been working to assemble a sizeable land position in the Biriminian Rocks of West Mali, one of the most productive greenstone belts on the African continent. It signed option agreements with Touba Mining SARL, allowing Roscan to earn a 100% interest in the 56 km2 Kandiole-North permit and the 27 km2 Kandiole-West permit. It also has the option to acquire a 100% stake in the 16 km2 Mankouke permit. In addition, RosCan has an option to earn 100% interest in the 65 km2 Segando-South and 32 km2 Moussala North permits.

Walia is one of the high priority targets located on the Dabia Sud Project, which covers 35 km2 of concessions that directly adjoin the Kandiole Property.

“This new discovery on our recently acquired ground validates our strategic thinking and highlights the positive potential of our entire land package,” said Roscan President and CEO Nana Sangmuah. “Follow up diamond drilling and RC (reverse circulation) drilling will commence on this target to establish depth and boundaries of the mineralization applying a similar strategy being undertaken at Kandiole North and Mankouke South targets.’’


Share this article

More Stories

QMX Gold encouraged by Quebec drill results

35 mins ago Resource World

Dolly Varden Silver raising $7 million for B.C. project

46 mins ago Resource World

Canada Nickel makes third new discovery at Crawford Project, shares up

24 hours ago Resource World

Anaconda Mining launches 10,000-metre gold drilling program

24 hours ago Resource World

White Gold Corp. Expands Gold Mineralization on Multiple Targets in Trenching Program Including 8.88 g/t Gold over 2.5m and Identifies New Target with Probe Samples up to 24.4 g/t Gold on JP Ross Property, Yukon

1 day ago Resource World

MAG Silver pours first Juanicipio Mine metal, shares up $1.43

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

QMX Gold encouraged by Quebec drill results

35 mins ago Resource World

Dolly Varden Silver raising $7 million for B.C. project

46 mins ago Resource World

Canada Nickel makes third new discovery at Crawford Project, shares up

24 hours ago Resource World

Roscan unveils Mali, West Africa gold discovery

24 hours ago Resource World

Anaconda Mining launches 10,000-metre gold drilling program

24 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.