Roxgold drills 13.3 g/t gold over 14 metres at Seguela Project

The Séguéla Gold Project is located in Côte d’Ivoire and was acquired by Roxgold in April 2019 as part of a portfolio comprised of 11 regional exploration permits. The total land package is approximately 3,298km2 including the advanced exploration Séguéla gold project that hosts the near surface Antenna gold deposit, which was discovered in 2016. Source: Roxgold Inc.

Roxgold Inc. [ROXG-TSX; ROGFF-OTCQX] has released further infill and extension drilling results from the 100%-owned Seguela gold project located Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), West Africa.

Highlights from reverse circulation and diamond drilling:

14 metres of 13.3 g/t gold (SGRD732) from 71 metres, including 4 metres of 24.5 g/t gold from 71 metres and 2 metres of 18.8 g/t gold from 82 metres.

35 metres at 5.5 g/t gold (SGDD066) from 136 metres, including 3 metres of 23.1 g/t gold from 137 metres and 3 metres of 23.4 g/t gold from 154 metres.

5 metres of 35.6 g/t gold (SGRD731) from 61 metres, including 3 metres of 54.8 g/t gold from 63 metres.

“The exploration successes we continue to demonstrate at Seguela builds our confidence that the feasibility study, due for completion early next year, will outline a larger more robust project than what was defined in the preliminary economic assessment,” stated John Dorward, President and CEO. “The continuing high-grade results from infill and extension drilling at Ancien further underpin the high-grade, high-value contribution potential of the deposit to the mine plan. With four rigs currently turning, I am confident that we will continue to unearth further upside from the existing four deposits, while preliminary testwork on a suite of early-stage targets on the property has demonstrated encouraging results and will be accelerated for drill testing later this year.”

Paul Weedon, Vice-President, Exploration, commented: “The infill results of the high-grade core of Ancien continue to support the excellent continuity we see from section to section, following on from the high-grade results released on June 26, which included 20 metres at 28.0 g/t from SGRD730. With two RC/DD rigs continuing to test and infill depth extensions beyond the PEA conceptual pit, I am confident we will see further upside emerge from Ancien. In addition to the Ancien results, we have received very encouraging shallow infill results from the Antenna North satellite pit, extending mineralization further north within the PEA conceptual pit.”

Exploration activities have continued to progress to extend and infill the existing inferred mineral resources close to Antenna to support the feasibility study. Agouti, Boulder and Ancien are within 6 km of the Antenna deposit.

